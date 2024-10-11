As Mahanayak Amitabh Bachchan turns 82, several actors from the Indian film industry gather to celebrate his special day.

It's the 82nd birthday of Amitabh Bachchan, and the film industry can't keep it calm. October 11 marks the birth date of the Superstar of the millennium, Amitabh Bachchan. For his special day, Big B has been receiving immense love and blessings not only from his fans but also from the film fraternity.

From Friday morning, several actors and artistes from the film industry have wished Bachchan, and they poured their love for the veteran superstar on social media. Kajol, who has worked with Amitabh in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, dropped a heartwarming note in her Instagram Stories. The actress wrote, “Happy Birthday, Amitji! You've always been an inspiration to all of us with your unmatched talent, grace, and dedication. Wishing you health, happiness, and many more years of brilliance. Keep shining like the legend you are!”

Bachchan's good friend and colleague, Rajinikanth also dropped a post for his mentor, and tweeted, "The legend.. someone who has inspired me always… the one true sensation and superhero of our glorious Indian film fraternity enters 80 .. happy birthday my dearest and most respected @SrBachchan Amitabh ji .. with lots of love and best regards always.” The two recently appeared together in Vettaiyan.

The legend.. someone who has inspired me always… the one true sensation and superhero of our glorious Indian film fraternity enters 80 .. happy birthday my dearest and most respected @SrBachchan Amitabh ji .. with lots of love and best regards always October 11, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan's Kalki 2898 AD co-star, Prabhas also uploaded a special picture from the movie promotions. In the photo, the two can be seen fighting for Deepika Padukone. He wrote in the note, "Happy Birthday Amitabh sir. It's a privilege to witness your legacy and work alongside you. Have a wonderful year ahead, Sir. Happy Happy Happy Birthday."

Chiranjeevi also penned a heartfelt note, and wrote, "Wishing dearest Amit Ji @SrBachchan a Very Happy and Blessed Birthday! Wishing you a very long life full of good health & happiness. Keep enthralling and inspiring millions with your unmatchable genius Amit Ji!”

Wishing dearest Amit Ji @SrBachchan a Very Happy and Blessed Birthday ! Wishing you a very long life full of good health & happiness. Keep enthralling and inspiring millions with your unmatchable genius Amit ji ! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 11, 2024

Ajay Devgn, who has worked with Bachchan in several films, and even directed him in Runway 34, shared a video of himself with Bachchan on X (formerly known as Twitter). In the video, Devgn introduces Bachchan as someone who needs “no introduction.” The actor jokingly asks Devgn to introduce him. Sharing this fun video, Devgn wrote, “Amitabh Bachchan, yeh naam toh koi bhool kar bhi bhool nahi sakta. Happy Birthday, Sir!”

Amitabh Bachchan, yeh naam toh koi bhool kar bhi bhool nahi sakta.

Happy Birthday, Sir pic.twitter.com/dG2almA6UO — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 11, 2024

Amitabh's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda also wrote a special note for his nana. On her Instagram, Navya shared a black-and-white throwback picture. In the snap, a little Navya can be seen with her grandfather. She wished him, “Happy Birthday Nana.”On the work front, Amitabh reunited with Rajinikanth with actioner Vettaiyan. This film marks their reunion after the 1991 Hum.

