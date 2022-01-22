Amitabh Bachchan recalls when he fought with real tiger in 'Khoon Pasina'

Amitabh Bachchan took his fans on a nostalgic trip as he celebrated the milestone of his hit action-drama 'Khoon Pasina,' with interesting trivia.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan made his fans nostalgic by celebrating 45 years of his action-drama 'Khoon Pasina.' The actor shared a still from the film where he's fighting a Tiger. Yes, Mr Bachchan was among the few who fought with a real big cat, and that action scene is one of the high points of the film. The 'Shamitabh' actor shared the picture and revealed the fact that while he was busy tussling with the Tiger, he was also waiting for the birth news of his child, Abhishek Bachchan. The caption says, "fighting a live Tiger for film “KHOON PASINA” .. 45 years completed !!!.. Chandivali Studios, Mumbai .. and waiting for news to come of the birth of Abhishek .."

Here's the throwback picture

The 'Pink' star is one of the most active social media users from Bollywood, and he's the only one who keeps a tab of his tweet as well. Recently Bachchan dropped a picture from his iconic film 'Agneepath.' While sharing the pic, Big B wrote, “Vijay Dinanath Chauhan .. Bob Biswas .. and Disco Dancer ..” As soon as he posted the photo, it went viral. Not only his fans, but celebrities also started commenting on the picture. However, fans were more than happy to see the old photograph.

One of them mentioned, “Sir ji aap ki purani yaden Hain,” while another wrote, “Sir, really nice memories Agnipath shooting time, great picture.” The third user commented, “One of my favorite movies. I told my younger brother he's 21 to see this movie. He was amazed about how each characters were so artistic that now he is more inclined to oldm= movies character than the recent one.”

Take a look:

For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan, who is still ruling the industry, was the first Bollywood actor to get his wax statue at Madame Tussauds Museum in London. He often greets his fans with dignity and respect.