Ratan Tata, one of the most respected Indians and chairman emiretus of Tata Sons, passed away on October 9, 2024 at the age of 86. The veteran industrialist was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008. In a recent Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 episode, Amitabh Bachchan recalled an instance when Ratan Tata asked him for money to make a call at the London airport.

In the Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 episode telecast on Sony TV and streamed on SonyLIV on Friday, October 25, Farah Khan and Boman Irani came as guests. While talking to them, Amitabh said, "Kya aadmi the woh main bata nahi sakta. Such a simple human being. Ek baar hua yeh ki hum dono ek hi plane mein jaa rahe the London. Finally, we landed at Heathrow Airport (What a man! Once we were both travelling via the same flight to London)."

"Ab jo log unko lene aaye the woh chale gaye honge. Toh he went into the phone booth to call. Main bhi udhar bahar hi khada tha. Thodi der baad wo aaye and I can't believe that he said this, 'Amitabh, can I borrow some money from you? I don’t have money to make a phonecall!' (The people who were supposed to receive him must have gone away. I was waiting outside there. A while later, he came and asked me whether he could borrow some money from me to make a phone call)", the superstar added.

Ratan Tata and Amitabh Bachchan also have a Bollywood connection as Big B played the leading role in the only film produced by Tata - Aetbaar. The 2004 romantic psychological thriller also featured Bipasha Basu and John Abraham. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, Aetbaar couldn't even recover its budget and earned only Rs 4.25 crore at the box office. After the film's massive failure, the business tycoon never invested his money in the entertainment business again.

