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Amitabh Bachchan recalls fascinating Sholay anecdote: 2000 people watched the classic at midnight in Italy

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Amitabh Bachchan recalls fascinating Sholay anecdote: 2000 people watched the classic at midnight in Italy

The restored version of Sholay had its world premiere in Bologna, Italy, on June 27, 2025, as part of celebrations marking its 50th anniversary. The cult classic featured Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, Hema Malini, and Jaya Bachchan in the leading roles.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 15, 2026, 01:04 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan recalls fascinating Sholay anecdote: 2000 people watched the classic at midnight in Italy
Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan in Sholay
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Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recalled the global mass appeal of his iconic movie, Sholay, revealing the surprising turn of events in Italy. The multiple National Award-winning actor revealed that as many as 2,000 Italians had gathered at an open-air square in Bologna and watched the restored version of the Hindi classic Sholay from 11 PM until 3 AM. 

While having Dr Ganesh Baraiya on the hot seat during a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18, the host spoke about the restoration of his iconic 1975 film and the overwhelming response it received in Italy. Big B recalled how a newly restored print of Sholay was screened at the historic central square in Bologna, Italy. The restored film had its world premiere in Bologna on June 27, 2025, as part of celebrations marking its 50th anniversary.

The 83-year-old cine icon said, "Haal hi mein, unhone jab Sholay phir se, uska nirdharan hua, acche print ban gaye, to woh Film Heritage Foundation mein Shivendra Singh ji hain joh iska kaam kar rahein hain. Yeh le gaye isko Italy main, bhaisahab Bologna ek jagaah hai, shehar ka naam hain, wahaan ek bahut bada aangan hain. Jaise bade-bade sheharon mein beech main ek aangan hota hai na, waha par 2000 Italians, raat ke 11 baje se subah 3 baje tak Sholay dekha."

Talking about the cult classic, it released on August 15, 1975. The Ramesh Sippy directorial went on to become one of the most influential and celebrated films in the history of Indian cinema. It was produced by G.P. Sippy and written by the celebrated writer duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, credited as Salim-Javed.

The film revolved around retired police officer Thakur Baldev Singh, played by Sanjeev Kumar, who hires two small-time criminals, Jai and Veeru, played by Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra respectively, to capture the ruthless dacoit Gabbar Singh, portrayed by Amjad Khan. Hema Malini played the free spirited Basanti, while Jaya Bachchan played soft yet graceful widow Radha. The ensemble also featured several memorable supporting actors, including A.K. Hangal, Satyen Kappu, Mac Mohan, Sachin, Jagdeep, Asrani, Viju Khote, Keshto Mukherjee, Helen, and Sachin Pilgaonkar.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend

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