BOLLYWOOD

Amitabh Bachchan recalls 'Babuji' Harivansh Rai Bachchan's advice on struggles: 'Jab tak jeevan hai, tab tak sangharsh hai'

Amitabh Bachchan also talked about Firaq Gorakhpuri, a contemporary and close friend of his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan, noting how strikingly similar their emotions and philosophies were.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 03, 2026, 10:50 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan recalls 'Babuji' Harivansh Rai Bachchan's advice on struggles: 'Jab tak jeevan hai, tab tak sangharsh hai'
Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the quiet hours of the night shared a deeply introspective note on life, struggle and silence, drawing a moving parallel between the thoughts of his father, the late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, and eminent Urdu poet Firaq Gorakhpuri. 

Recalling a conversation with his "pujya babuji," the superstar wrote that he once spoke about how life is filled with struggle. "Pujya Babuji se ek din aise hi main keh raha tha ki jeevan mein bada sangharsh hai. Unka uttar aaya, 'Beta, jab tak jeevan hai, tab tak sangharsh hai (As long as there is life, there is struggle). Abhi ek pustak dekh raha tha Firaq Gorakhpuri ji ki, jismein unka ek sher mila." 

The reflection led the cine icon to a sher by Firaq Gorakhpuri, a contemporary and close friend of his father, noting how strikingly similar their emotions and philosophies were. He also mentioned that both poets belonged to the Kayastha community, while emphasising that the late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan never believed in casteism. Firaq's real name was Raghupati Sahay.

"Firaq Gorakhpuri ji was the eminent poet from Allahabad, now Prayagraj and a contemporary of Babuji...they were close friends too. His poetry was embellished in Urdu, he was a Kayastha...a caste, a social order prevalent , a stratum an echelon - Hinduism...the same as Babuji, who, as I have mentioned often, never believed in casteism!!! Look how similar their words and emotions be." 

Sharing that it was nearly 4 am on February 3 as he penned the post, the actor spoke about the power of silence in the stillness of the night, calling it a space where one truly connects with oneself. "Yes, it is almost 4 am of the 3rd of February 2026 and I sit in the silence of the night to connect, the silence speaks louder than any thought occupying your mind the entire day...a refreshing moment of calm and peace...until you fall into the guile and enticement of the social media."

READ | Prabhas as Hamza, Fahadh Faasil as Rehman Dakait: AI reimagines Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar with South stars

