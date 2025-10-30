FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

BOLLYWOOD

Amitabh Bachchan reacts to 'special' grandson Agastya Nanda-starrer Ikkis trailer: 'May you ever...'

Ikkis is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was posthumously awarded India's highest military decoration Param Vir Chakra for his valour in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 30, 2025, 11:03 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Amitabh Bachchan reacts to 'special' grandson Agastya Nanda-starrer Ikkis trailer: 'May you ever...'
Amitabh Bachchan on Ikkis trailer
Amitabh Bachchan called grandson Agastya Nanda 'special' ahead of the release of his highly-awaited war drama Ikkis, which is slated to reach the cinema halls in December. The Sriram Raghavan directorial also stars Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia (in her debut), Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher, and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles.

Sharing the Ikkis trailer on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Agastya ! I held you in my hands as soon as you were born....few months later, I held you again in my hands and your soft fingers reached out to play with my beard....TODAY you play in theatres all over the world...You are SPECIAL....all my prayers and blessings to you, may you ever bring glory to your work and the greatest PRIDE for the family."

Ikkis is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was posthumously awarded India's highest military decoration Param Vir Chakra for his valour in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. The much-anticipated film is directed by Sriram Raghavan, known for making noir thrillers such as Badlapur, Andhadhun, Johnny Gaddaar, Ek Hasina Thi, and Merry Christmas.

In May earlier this year, a one-minute teaser of Ikkis was released which just showed a telegram informing Arun Khetarpal's parents about his sacrifice to the nation at the age of just 21 years. The film's release date was then announced as October 2. Then, some reports stated that the film's release date has been pushed to November 7. Now, the trailer of Ikkis states that it will hit theatres in December 2025 without mentioning the exact release date.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan's biggest flop was India's most expensive film, also starred 7 other superstars, was rejected by Dharmendra, Hema Malini, earned just Rs...

