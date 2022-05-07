Amitabh Bachchan reacts to granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's 'consent' t-shirt

Navya Naveli Nanda-Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has spread out the serious message of consent, in an entertaining manner. Navya posted a picture, where she's wearing a cool white tee which highlights the message in Hindi.

Navya posted the picture with the caption that says, "क से…? Consent. Use it. Ask for it."

Here's Navya's post

As soon Navya posted the picture, her grandfather, Amitabh Bachchan commented on her post saying, "Cool." Navya's uncle Abhishek was also impressed by her and he commented, "Beauty" on her post. Navya's mother Shweta found her daughter "Cute." Apart from family, many users also found Navya's post unique. A user commented, "Love this caption!!" Another user added, "Klassic." One of the netizens asked her, "Need to know the place where you bought it from." Another netizen added, "I love the t-shirt!! क से कंसेंट needs to be taught to each and every individual!" "Alright Superwoman," said another user.

Previously in an interview with SheThePeople.tv, Navya cited several examples where her younger brother Agastya Nanda is not expected to take care of domestic things. She stated, “I’ve seen it happen at home where if we have any guests over, my mother will always say just go and get this or go and get that and I have to play the host as opposed to my brother, who could also be doing the same thing.”

She further said, “So, I think, especially in homes where you live in big families or joint families, the responsibility of how to run the house, or how to play the host, take care of guests, is somehow always put on the daughter or the girl of the house. I have never seen that importance (responsibility) being put on the son of the house or the younger boy. That itself is ingraining the women into believing that it is our responsibility to look after the house.”

For the unversed, Navya is the founder of Project Naveli, a non-profit organisation that aims to promote gender equality by providing women with access to resources and opportunities that will allow for economic and social empowerment.