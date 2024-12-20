Apart from the viral performance of many star kids, the event also marked the joint presence of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, who are currently embroiled in controversy amid rumours of their divorce. The star couple arrived at the show separately but were spotted leaving together.

Amitabh Bachchan, on Thursday night, attended his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan's Annual Day event in Mumbai along with Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. The Bachchan family arrived in style at the Dhirubhai Ambani School’s annual day celebrations. The parents, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, could be seen, beaming with pride, watching Aaradhya's performance. Now, Amitabh Bachchan also, in his latest blog post, has reacted to watching his granddaughter perform, calling it a 'most exhilarating experience'.

Reacting to Aaradhya's innocence and her desire to perform her best in front of her parents, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Children .. their innocence and desire to be at their best in the presence of parents .. such a delight .. and when they are in the company of thousands performing for you .. it is the most exhilarating experience ..Today was one such ..Good night .. for the morrow calls."

For the unversed, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, one of Bollywood's most beloved couples, got married in an intimate ceremony in April 2007. The couple welcomed their first and only child in November 2011, after 4 years of marriage, and named her Aaradhya Bachchan.

