Amitabh Bachchan reacts to son Abhishek Bachchan's 'Bob Biswas' trailer, here's what the actor said

The trailer of the much-anticipated spin-off film, ‘Bob Biswas’ was released on Friday. Abhishek Bachchan essays the character of the unlikely but deadly contract killer in the ZEE5 film. A crime-drama set against the backdrop of a love story, 'Bob Biswas' pairs up Abhishek Bachchan with Chitrangada Singh.



The film has been generating a lot of excitement among industry folks and fans since it is a spin-off of a popular character from Sujoy Ghosh’s 2012 cult mystery thriller film, Kahaani. Saswata Chatterjee had wowed audiences with his killer act as the contract killer in the Vidya Balan-led 'Kahaani'. And ever since Abhishek Bachchan has stepped into his shoes, people cannot wait to see his version of the character. While the 2012 film was dubbed as "A Mother of a Story", ''Bob Biswas" is "A Killer of A Story".

When Junior Bachchan had dropped the motion poster on Thursday, it received love from many, including Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan and niece, Navya Naveli Nanda. Shweta dropped hands raised emojis while Navya wrote “Wooooooo” in the comments section. Abhishek's Manmarziyaan co-star Vicky Kaushal also cheered him on. “Go AB!” he wrote, along with a fire emoji. Director Zoya Akhtar wrote, “I really want to watch this.” And actor Suniel Shetty wrote, “So proud of you my AB baby @bachchan!! Wishing you great success as #BobBiswas from the bottom of my heart!”.

The internet has been buzzing with support and love coming Abhishek’s way since the trailer launch yesterday. Starting with Amitabh Bachchan who reposted the trailer and commented, “I am proud to say you are my son!” to Shilpa Shetty who commented, “All the best @bachchan this is looking so good. Can’t wait to see it!”, the industry is praising Abhishek for his earnest portrayal of the iconic character.

Watch the trailer here

The trailer encapsulates the journey of Bob Biswas, a middle-aged hitman-for-hire who comes out of a prolonged coma not being able to remember any details about his life and his past including his own family. As he tries to remember his identity, episodes from his past come alive, putting him in a moral dilemma between the history of his own deeds versus his newly developed sense of right and wrong.



Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and written by Sujoy Ghosh, ‘Bob Biswas’ is produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh, and Gaurav Verma. The film is a Bound Script production presented by Red Chillies Entertainment. The film premieres on ZEE5 on 3rd December.