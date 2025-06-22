As Amitabh Bachchan praised his son Abhishek Bachchan's performance in his upcoming film Kaalidhar Laapata, netizens reminded him how he has never promoted his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's work.

After the ensemble comedy Housefull 5, Abhishek Bachchan will be seen next in the slice-of-life comedy Kaalidhar Laapata. The Hindi film is an official remake of the critically-acclaimed 2019 Tamil comedy drama KD. Abhishek-starrer has also been helmed by Madhumita, who directed the original film. Kaalidhar Laapataa stars Abhishek Bachchan as Kaalidhar, who is a middle-aged man grappling with memory loss, abandonment and a lifetime of quiet betrayals. When he overhears his siblings’ cruel plan to abandon him at the crowded Maha Kumbh Mela, Kaalidhar decides to disappear on his own terms.



Amitabh Bachchan on Kaalidhar Laapata trailer

Now, Amitabh Bachchan has reacted to the trailer of his upcoming film. When a fan account of Abhishek shared the trailer on X with the caption, "A soul-stirring slice-of-life awaits", the Sholay star reposted it and wrote, "My prayers Abhishek...your ability to choose different roles and films and to immerse yourself in them and succeed...a very rare quality...love and blessings." After the trailer received immense praise for Abhishek's acting chops, Amitabh shared a quote from his own father and iconic poets Harivansh Rai Bachchan on X, that read, "And there is immense admiration for Abhishek....'मेरे बेटे, बेटे होने से मेरे उत्तराधिकारी नहीं होंगे; जो मेरे उत्तराधिकारी होंगे वो मेरे बेटे होंगे' ~हरिवंश राय बच्चन, 'My sons just because you are my sons shall not be my inheritors...they that shall be my inheritors, shall be my sons my inheritor my son.'"

In the comments section, some netizens reminded Amitabh that he should also share promote the films of his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. One X user wrote, "Kabhi apni bahu Aishwarya Rai ka bhi PR kar dijiye (Sometimes, do a little PR for your daughter-in-law Aishwarya as well)", while another added, "Kabhi apne ghar ki bahu ke liye bhi do chaar shabd likh dijiye (Sometimes, write a few words for your daughter-in-law too)."

my prayers Abhishek .. your ability to choose different roles and films and to immerse yourself in them .. and succeed .. a very rare quality ..love and blessings https://t.co/E46UqFl6OL — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 21, 2025

Kaalidhar Laapata release date



Meanwhile, Kaalidhar Laapata is set to premiere on Z5 on July 4, 2025. The film is produced by Umesh Kr Bansal and Pragati Deshmukh, and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani under their banners Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment.

