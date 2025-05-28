As Amitabh Bachchan wished prayers for his son Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film Housefull 5, netizens reminded him how he has never supported his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on social media.

The trailer of the much-anticipated ensemble comedy Housefull 5 was released on Tuesday. The fifth film in the comedy franchise is headlined by Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh and features a solid supporting cast consisting of Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Now, Abhishek Bachchan's father and veteran superstar Amitabh Bachchan has shared his reaction to the trailer on his X (formerly Twitter) account. When one X user shared the trailer with the caption, "The official trailer is out for Housefull 5. Are you ready for some masti, some dhamal and total entertainment?", the Sholay star reposted it and wrote, "bhaiyu .. all prayers", adding a folded hands emoji. Amitabh also reshared a post praising Abhishek's comedy skills, "Killer summer comedy Housefull 5 in a theater near you on June 6. Can’t wait to enjoy Abhishek Bachchan's superb comedy skills."

In the comments section, netizens shared their amusing reactions. While many of them hilariously pointed out how the Sholay star has forgotten to add a number to his tweet as he usually does for all his tweets, some of them even reminded him that he should also share posts for his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. "Kabhi apne ghar ki bahu ke liye bhi do chaar shabd likh dijiye (Sometimes, write a few words for your daughter-in-law too)", read a comment.

bhaiyu .. all prayers https://t.co/tjtB8uezPp — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 28, 2025

Coming back to Housefull 5, the film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani, and will release in theaters on June 6, 2025. Released in 2010 and 2012, Housefull and Housefull 2 were directed by Sajid Khan. Housefull 3 hit theatres in 2016 and was helmed by Sajid-Farhad, and Housefull 4 was released in 2019, was directed by Farhad Samji. Sajid Nadiadwala has bankolled all the five films.

