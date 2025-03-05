Directed by Remo D'Souza, the dance-drama film Be Happy will premiere on Prime Video on March 14. Here's how Amitabh Bachchan reacted to the trailer of the Abhishek Bachchan film.

The trailer of Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film Be Happy was unveiled earlier this week on Monday, March 3. The dance-drama film, which is directed by famous choreographer and filmmaker Remo D'Souza, is a direct-to-digital release and will skip theatrical release to premiere directly on the OTT streaming platform Prime Video on March 14.

Abhishek's father and superstar Amitabh Bachchan has always been suuportive of his son and he has showered praises on Be Happy trailer as well. When a Abhishek fan posted the trailer on X (formerly Twitter), Amitabh reshared it and wrote, "Abhishek you are extraordinary, how you adapt and change with each film character is an art, which is incredible. Love you Bhaiyu."

The official synopsis of Be Happy reads as, "A dance-drama film that follows a single father and his witty, wise-beyond-her-years daughter. When his daughter's dream of performing in the country's biggest dance reality show collides with a life-altering crisis, the father is driven to do the unthinkable, showcasing the extraordinary lengths he will go to fulfill her wishes and find happiness."

Abhishek Bachchan plays the single devoted father Shiva in the movie and her daughter Dhara is played by Inayat Verma. Abhishek and Inayat also shared the screen space in the black comedy crime drama Ludo, which was also a direct-to-digital release and premiered on Netflix on the occasion of Diwali in 2020.

Talking about the film, the Delhi-6 actor said, "Playing Shiv was an emotional journey, as he is a father fighting against time and fate to make his daughter’s dream come true. Be Happy is more than just a movie; it's a powerful testament to resilience - reminding us that the bravest thing we can do is keep moving forward, even when life's toughest moments try to hold us back, much like in dance."

The Prime Video film also features Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johny Lever, and Harleen Sethi in pivotal roles. A Remo D'Souza Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Production, Be Happy is written by Remo D'Souza, Tushar Hiranandani, Kanishka Deo, Chirag Garg.