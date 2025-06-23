Amitabh Bachchan had joined the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) initiative of the Ministry of Home Affairs to tackle cyber frauds in the country last year.

Amitabh Bachchan has been simply unfiltered on his X (formerly Twitter) account in the recent past as the superstar has been shutting down trolls with his sassy replies. The same happened on Monday, when one of the X users mocked him for his cyber crime caller tune, that is heard before every mobile call in India.



Amitabh Bachchan is a part of I4C initiative

Last year, the Sholay star had joined the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) initiative of the Ministry of Home Affairs to tackle cyber frauds in the country. As part of this initiative, a pre-recorded message in Bachchan's voice alerting the citizens about the cyber crime and frauds, is heard before the calls made across all the networks in the nation. However, citizens have often complained on social media that thi could cause trouble for those in emergency.



Amitabh Bachchan shuts down troll

On Monday, Amitabh took to his X handle and wrote, "T 5419 - Jee haan huzoor, main bhi ek prashansak hoon. Toh? (Yes everyone, I am also a fan. So what?)", in reference to him continuously heaping praise towards his son Abhishek Bachchan since thelast two days for his upcoming film Kaalidhar Laapata. Replying to him, one netizen wrote, "Toh phone pe bolna band karo bhai (Stop talking on the phone, man)." The 82-year-old actor shut him down and answered, "Sarkaar ko bolo bhai, unhone humse kaha so kiya (Tell this to the government, I did what they asked me to do)."

सरकार को बोलो भई, उन्होंने हमसे कहा सो किया — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 23, 2025

Amitabh Bachchan work front



Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, which ran for seven months from August 12, 2024 to March 11, 2025. The veteran superstar will be back as the KBC host this year on Sony TV. Bachchan has hosted all the seasons of the quizzing-based game show, except for the third one that was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

The superstar's last film release was the 2024 Tamil-language action drama Vettaiyan, which was headlined by Rajinikanth. The TJ Gnanavel directorial also starred Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and Abhirami in key roles. Made in around Rs 200 crore, Vettaiyan underperformed at the box office as it grossed Rs 250 crore worldwide.

