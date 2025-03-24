In a past interview with Simi Garewal, Shweta shared that she knew she wanted to marry Nikhil just 10 days after meeting him.

Shweta Bachchan, the daughter of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, is a well-known author, columnist, and entrepreneur. She tied the knot with businessman Nikhil Nanda on February 16, 1977.

In a past interview with Simi Garewal, Shweta shared that she knew she wanted to marry Nikhil just 10 days after meeting him. Shweta Bachchan appeared on an episode of Simi Garewal’s show with her family Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan. She mentioned that she was introduced to Nikhil Nanda by Abu Jaani and Sandeep Khosla while she was in Mumbai during a break from college.

Shweta shared, “They made me meet him, we chatted, and we clicked… I only knew him for 10 days before he proposed to me… I thought for five minutes." She further said that she never even went on a date with Nikhil Nanda. Amitabh Bachchan reacted, “I hope my samdhis are happy and I hope my son-in-law is happy.”

Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda are parents to Navya Naveli Nanda and Agatsya Nanda.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan share a very strog bond. Big B never misses an opportunity to support and praise his son. Recently, Abhishek was honoured in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, where songs from his films were sung, and his work was celebrated.

Amitabh congratulated his son and showered him with love. However, Amitabh Bachchan's new tweet has left his fans confused. In his tweet, Amitabh Bachchan wrote in Hindi, "My son, being a son, will not be my successor. Those who will be my successors will be my sons. The words of my father said. And ABHISHEK is fulfilling that."

Abhishek Bachchan kick-started his career with the moderately successful drama Refugee (2000), but it was followed by a series of less successful projects. His career took a significant turn in 2004 with the action-packed Dhoom, and he garnered critical acclaim for his roles in the dramas Yuva (2004), Sarkar (2005), and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), winning three consecutive Filmfare Awards for Best Supporting Actor. His biggest successes as the sole male lead came with the comedy Bunty Aur Babli (2005) and the drama Guru (2007).