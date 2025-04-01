Raza Murad recently shared that Hrishikesh Mukherjee got so frustrated with Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna attending phone calls during the shoot of Namak Haraam that he locked both the superstars on the set of the 1973 film.

Veteran actor Raza Murad shared that director Hrishikesh Mukherjee locked superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna inside a room during the making of Namak Haraam to ensure discipline on set. Murad, who has acted in over 100 films, gained prominence with 'Namak Haraam', directed by Mukherjee.

In an interview with ANI, the 74-year-old actor recounted an anecdote where Mukherjee, frustrated with the actors attending phone calls during the shoot, took strict action to maintain focus. The incident took place during the filming of the song Sooni Re Sejaria, which featured Jayashree T and Habiba Rehman.

"Ek mujra picturise ho rha tha, Sooni Re Sejaria with Jayashree T and Habiba Rehman par. Main us studio me tha aur jo daftar tha woh kaafi door tha, faasla kaafi tha.Toh unhone ek combined shot lagaya. 'O Pintu ko bulao, Pintu ko bulao' (Rajesh Khanna was called Pintu by the director), 'Sir, woh phone attend karne gaye.' Extension bhi nahi tha, toh aapko wahan jaana padta tha (A mujra was being picturised with Jayashree T and Habiba Rehman. The studio was far, so the shot was combined. 'Please call Pintu', 'Sir, he has gone to attend a phone.' There was no extehsion so they had to go far)."

Director Hrishikesh Mukherjee got angry with this behavior of the actor as it costed a heavy loss to the producer. He then called Amitabh Bachchan but he was also busy on the phone call, leading to outburst from the filmmaker.

"Kya Pintu tum, phone karne jaata hai, kitna nuksaan hota hai producer ka? 4000 rupaya ek minute nuksaan hota hai uska. Abhi baitho. Omit (Amitabh Bachchan) ko bulao', 'Sir, unka bhi phone aaya hai'. Dono ko bulaaya, bithaya aur class li. Tum dono idhar kaam karne aaya hai ke phone karne aaya hai (What Pintu, with your phone call, a producer losses Rs 4000. Now sit. Call Omit (Amitabh) 'Sir, he has got a phone call.' He called both of them and and scolded them by asking them that if they have come to work or to make calls."

The director then reprimaded both the actors for attending the phone calls during the shoot and instructed them to not leave the sets of the film until the shoot of the song Sooni Re Sejaria was completed.

"Abhi jab tak gaana khatam nahi hoega, koi set se bahar nahi jaayega. Chowkidar ko bulaaya, andar se tala lagwa diya. Aur raat ke 12.30 baje tak jab tak gaana khatam nahi hoga, naa hi koi andar se bahar aaya, naa hi koi bahar se andar gaya. (Now, till the song ends you will not leave the sets. He called the watchman and asked him to lock the gates. Till 12:30 no one went inside the sets neither anyone exited the sets)."

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna and Raza Murad, Namak Haraam also starred Rekha, Asrani, AK Hangal, Simi Garewal and Om Shivpuri in the pivotal roles. The film was the second collaboration between Bachchan, Khanna, and Mukherjee after their 1971 classic Anand. (With inputs from ANI)