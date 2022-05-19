Amitabh Bachchan-Rajesh Khanna's Anand remake leaves netizens worried, says 'don't spoil the classic'

Anand

The 1971 cult classic musical drama Anand, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna is getting a remake. The film's producer NC Sippy's grandson Sameer Raj Sippy will co-produce the remake with Vikram Khakhar. The remake is currently in the scripting stage, and the cast and director are yet to be finalised.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news of Anand's remake on his Twitter. As per his tweet, the director isn't finalised yet. "OFFICIAL REMAKE OF 'ANAND' ANNOUNCED... #Anand - one of the most iconic films starring #RajeshKhanna and #AmitabhBachchan, directed by #HrishikeshMukherjee - will be remade by the original producer - #NCSippy’s grandson #SameerRajSippy - along with producer #VikramKhakhar."

NC Sippy's grandson shared his view on the remake and said, “Keeping in mind the sensibilities of the original film and the emotions attached, I felt the current generation needs to be retold the many stories that are so relevant today and especially when there is a great appetite for good content.”

The original film was directed by master director Hrishikesh Mukherjee, and it was one of the most loved films of all time. The performance of Khanna has been registered as one of the finest performances of his illustrious career. His dialogues have a massive following, and it is still been referred to in pop culture. The music, songs, and drama have left a lasting impact on generations.

As soon as the news came out, several netizens expressed their concern over the decision of touching such a classic.

Sorry Dear but Rajesh Khanna,Amitabh Bachchan,Salil Chaudhary,Gulzar,or Hrishikesh Mukherjee kahaa se le k aaoge ? Mukesh,Manna da ki tohh baat hi chodddd do Kyuki Arjit Singh jaise singers mein wase bhi dum nahi May 19, 2022

Another Remake. Bollywood will really suffer from these types of decisions. Bollywood will die in 3 to 4 years — harshvaghani (@harshvaghani20) May 19, 2022

It would be better and more remunerative if a good stock of original reel is preserved and released on big screen. Believe it, it will fetch more than KF.

Anand cannot be remade ever.

Sholay cannot be remade ever.

Mughl-e-Azam cannot be remade ever. — Vibhakar (@AYDIAVV) May 19, 2022

Why this should be remade btw? It is almost impossible to reenact a few charecters i.e. Dilip Saheb as Devdas, Rajesh Khanna Ji as Anand, Amitabh in DON & Dewar, Amjad Khan Saheb as Gabbar Singh, and may be a couple more charecters. These should be preserved. — Arun Ratan (@arunratan) May 19, 2022

Don't spoil the classic one,

No can match the performance of two legends — Jai Yadav (@jaiyadav1588) May 19, 2022

No one can match #Anand .The characters were amazing and all actors did such an amazing job. How will you find another Rajesh Khanna , Johnny Walker ,Lalita Pawar ,Ramesh Deo and his wife ?How will anyone make and replace those soulful songs ?Please don't spoil the film . — Deepak (@drdeepak1382) May 19, 2022

Don’t touch the original May 19, 2022

For the unversed, Anand is the story of Anand Sehgal (Rajesh Khanna) who suffers from lymphosarcoma of the intestine. He embarks to Mumbai for further treatment and meets Dr Bhaskar Banerjee (Amitabh Bachchan). The film summarises the last few days of Sehgal.