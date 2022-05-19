Search icon
Amitabh Bachchan-Rajesh Khanna's Anand remake leaves netizens worried, says 'don't spoil the classic'

One of the classic blockbusters Anand gets an official remake, but this has left a certain section of the audience into a tiff.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 19, 2022, 05:25 PM IST

Anand

The 1971 cult classic musical drama Anand, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna is getting a remake. The film's producer NC Sippy's grandson Sameer Raj Sippy will co-produce the remake with Vikram Khakhar. The remake is currently in the scripting stage, and the cast and director are yet to be finalised.  

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news of Anand's remake on his Twitter. As per his tweet, the director isn't finalised yet. "OFFICIAL REMAKE OF 'ANAND' ANNOUNCED... #Anand - one of the most iconic films starring #RajeshKhanna and #AmitabhBachchan, directed by #HrishikeshMukherjee - will be remade by the original producer - #NCSippy’s grandson #SameerRajSippy - along with producer #VikramKhakhar." 

Here's the tweet

NC Sippy's grandson shared his view on the remake and said, “Keeping in mind the sensibilities of the original film and the emotions attached, I felt the current generation needs to be retold the many stories that are so relevant today and especially when there is a great appetite for good content.”

The original film was directed by master director Hrishikesh Mukherjee, and it was one of the most loved films of all time. The performance of Khanna has been registered as one of the finest performances of his illustrious career. His dialogues have a massive following, and it is still been referred to in pop culture. The music, songs, and drama have left a lasting impact on generations.

As soon as the news came out, several netizens expressed their concern over the decision of touching such a classic. 

Here are a few reactions 

For the unversed, Anand is the story of Anand Sehgal (Rajesh Khanna) who suffers from lymphosarcoma of the intestine. He embarks to Mumbai for further treatment and meets Dr Bhaskar Banerjee (Amitabh Bachchan). The film summarises the last few days of Sehgal. 

 

