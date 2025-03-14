Amitabh Bachchan has wished his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan for the release of his latest film “Be Happy” and the screening of his much-acclaimed movie “Ghoomer” in Tashkent for the Indian Cinema Days festival.

The cine icon took to X, formerly called Twitter, where he wrote: “T 5316 - All the best Abhishek for BE HAPPY .. and ALSO as you land in Tashkent today for the Taskent Film Festival .. invited for your film "GHOOMAR" ..(sic).”

The Indian Cinema Days festival will be held from March 14 to March 16. The film, starring Abhishek, actress Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi, and Angad Bedi, is a sports drama directed by R. Balki. The film had its world premiere as the opening film at the 12th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in 2023.

It tells the story of a young batting prodigy, Anina, who loses her right hand on the eve of her international cricketing debut. A failed cricketer enters her life and offers her new hope. With innovative training, she becomes a bowler for the Indian cricket team, and they invent a new style of bowling.

Talking about “Be Happy,” a dance drama, the film was released on March 14. It is helmed by Remo D’Souza. The film also stars Nora Fatehi and Inayat Verma, with Nassar, Johny Lever, and Harleen Sethi in pivotal roles. “Be Happy” is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video. It is produced under the banner of Remo D'Souza Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. by Lizelle.

The drama intertwines the warmth of family, the power of dreams, and the resilience of love. “Be Happy” is a heartfelt tribute to the unbreakable bond between a devoted single father, Shiv, and his spirited, quick-witted daughter, Dhara.

Wise beyond her years, Dhara dreams of performing on the stage of the country’s biggest dance reality show. But when an unexpected crisis threatens to shatter that dream, Shiv is faced with an impossible choice. Determined to keep his daughter's hopes alive, he embarks on an extraordinary journey—challenging fate, rediscovering himself, and uncovering the true meaning of happiness along the way.



