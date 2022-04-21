Amitabh Bachchan pulls 'high kick' inspired by Tiger Shroff, Heropanti 2 star reacts

Tiger Shroff-Amitabh Bachchan

Tiger Shroff is on cloud-9 as Amitabh Bachchan stunned everyone by showing off his high kick ability and credited War star as his inspiration. In his Insta post, Amitabh shared a collage of him stretching his leg up in the air, and it went viral in no time.

The megastar took to his social media and shared the moment with the caption that says, "Seeing Tiger Shroff getting all those ‘like’ numbers through his flexible kick abilities, I thought I would also give it a try, in the hope of getting even a small percentage of ‘likes.'

Here's the post

Tiger Shroff instantly noticed the post and re-shared Bachchan's post on his Insta and expressed his gratitude towards the veteran. Shroff tagged Amitabh as the greatest action hero and said that if he would be able to kick like him after some years, it would be a blessing for him. Tiger said, "Ok…had to take this opportunity and show off a little when the greatest star of our country and the greatest action hero had some generous words for me. On a serious note sir if i still can kick like you even a few years later, it will be a blessing #Legend

Here's Tiger's response to Amitabh Bachchan

Apart from Tiger, other artists from Bollywood were mightly impressed by Bachchan's zeal for action. Tiger's father Jackie Shroff commented on his post saying, "Respects." Ronit Roy also praised the veteran's generosity and added, "Amit ji the day someone comes even close to the Aakhri Rasta kick to break down the door, I’ll retire and move to the mountains!" Shilpa Shetty also called him, "Sirrrr !! YOU are the #og @amitabhbachchan ji." Ramneek Pantal called Amitabh as "The original Tiger."

On the work front, Bachchan will next be seen in the investigative thriller Runway 34 with Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff will compete with him in the same week with his actioner Heropanti 2.