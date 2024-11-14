Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been subjected to several malicious rumours about their separation in the last few months. Social media trolls even linked Abhishek's name with Nimrat Kaur.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had tied the knot with each other in 2007 and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in 2011. In the last few months, the couple has been subjected to malicious rumours about their separation. However, the Bachchan family has maintained a dignified silence and not reacted to such negative reports.

Their divorce rumours began after Aishwarya and Aaradhya arrived separately from the rest of the Bachchan family at Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant in July this year. Though later, a small clip from inside the wedding also surfaced on the internet in which Abhishek, Aishwarya, and Aaradhya were seen enjoying together.

These spiteful reports multiplied when Abhishek liked an Instagram post titled 'When Love Stops Being Easy'. The post talked in detail about 'grey divorces' or 'silver splitters', terms used for those seeking marital dissolution typically after age 50. Later, their fans dug out that Dr. Zirak Marker, a renowned psychiatrist and a close friend of Aishwarya Rai, had contributed to the article referenced in that Instagram post. Their fans asserted that Abhishek's 'like' was a gesture of support for Dr. Marker rather than an indication of any personal marital issues.



In the midst of all this drama in their marital life, Abhishek's name was even linked to his Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur. A Reddit user claimed that Abhishek cheated on Aishwarya with Nimrat, and the social media quickly dragged Nimrat's name between the couple, and she too decided not to respond to such baseless rumours.

Now, amid such negativity, Amitabh Bachchan has shared an cryptic tweet on X, formerly Twitter. On November 14, Big B took to X and wrote, "Der ho gayi toh baad mein milte hain (If it's late, we will meet later)." His tweet was for meant for his followers on X, but certain individuals sadly linked it to Abhishek and Aishwarya.

T 5193 - देर हो गई, तो बाद में मिलते हैं November 14, 2024

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh is currently busy hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. He has been hosting the quizzing-based television game show for the past 24 years, except once when Shah Rukh Khan took over the hosting duties in the third season in 2007.

