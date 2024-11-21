The Bachchan family is currently dealing with constant rumours of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce and the reports of an alleged affair between Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur. Now, amid this, Amitabh Bachchan's blog post on birthdays is going viral on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Birthdays exist...birthdays be brought for the greetings .. but even though none today to mention, they all remain in our hearts and minds." In his blog, Amitabh Bachchan gave no shoutout to Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya, who recently celebrated her 13th birthday on November 16.

After this bizarre observation about birthdays, Amitabh Bachchan wrote about his work life saying, "Work continues and with the required reverence it has always deserved... and may it ever be so .. work without the audience is a misnomer... They come they cheer they give recognition and we get motivated and inspired to give them more than what they give us and mean to us... And they do each KBC session .. my love and gratitude as ever."

Amitabh Bachchan ended his blog by giving a shoutout to his son Abhishek Bachchan as he prepares the release of his upcoming film, I Want To Talk. The film, directed by Shoojit Sircar, is all set to release tomorrow, November 22.