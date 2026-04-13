Amitabh Bachchan pens emotional tribute for Asha Bhosle 'in immense grief': 'She has left us an entire encyclopedia of eternal music'

Remembering Asha Bhosle, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "An entire era...an incredible...a phenominal, astounding, prodigious, presence....lost yesterday. Her voice - the soul, shall ever be immortalised."

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan remembered legendary singer Asha Bhosle and said her demise is a loss of an entire era. Bhosle died on Sunday at the age of 92 due to multi-organ failure. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on Saturday evening following a chest infection and exhaustion.



Amitabh Bachchan's tribute for Asha Bhosle

Bachchan shared a note on his personal blog in the wee hours on Monday as he paid tribute to the late singer. "Sorrow and grief...An entire era...an incredible...a phenominal, astounding, prodigious, presence...lost yesterday....the iconic, legendary Asha Bhosle ji, has left us...In immense grief," Big B wrote. "Her versatility in giving life to every song she gave voice to...gone to the heavens...and has left us an entire encyclopedia of eternal music....The body has left us...but her soul shall remain forever with us...Her voice - the soul, shall ever be immortalised," he added.



Asha Bhosle songs in Amitabh Bachchan films

The legendary playback singer recorded over 12,000 songs across 20 languages in her career spanning eight decades. She was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008. She has sung for several films featuring Bachchan including tracks such as Yeh Mera Dil in 1978 film Don, Pyar Mein Dil Pe Maar De Goli in Mahaan, and Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani in The Great Gambler.

Asha Bhosle funeral details



Asha Bhosle's final rites are scheduled to be conducted with full state honours at 4 pm today at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Her mortal remains, draped in the Indian national flag, were placed for public homage at her residence in Mumbai on Monday. Several celebrities including Sachin Tendulkar, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Helen, Subhash Ghai, Ashutosh Gowariker, and Udit Narayan among others visited her home and paid their final respects.

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