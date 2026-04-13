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Amitabh Bachchan pens emotional tribute for Asha Bhosle 'in immense grief': 'She has left us an entire encyclopedia of eternal music'

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'Zero tolerance policy': TCS suspends employees accused of sexual harassment at its Nashik office

'Zero tolerance': TCS suspends staffers accused of sexual harassment

Inside Anant Ambani’s luxurious brooch collection: From Rs 1.3 crore worth Cartier to spiritual symbols worth Rs 83 lakh, and more

Inside Anant Ambani’s luxurious brooch collection: From Rs 1.3 crore worth

From MNIT Jaipur to the Stock Exchange: The Story Behind EMIAC Technologies’ Rise

From MNIT Jaipur to the Stock Exchange: The Story Behind EMIAC Technologies’ Ris

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Inside Anant Ambani’s luxurious brooch collection: From Rs 1.3 crore worth Cartier to spiritual symbols worth Rs 83 lakh, and more

Inside Anant Ambani’s luxurious brooch collection: From Rs 1.3 crore worth

Asha Bhosle demise: What has legendary singer left behind for son Anand Bhosle, granddaughter Zanai Bhosle? A look at her Rs 250-crore empire, restaurant chain ‘Asha’s’ and more

Asha Bhosle demise: What has legendary singer left behind for son Anand Bhosle

Asha Bhosle vs Lata Mangeshkar controversy: Know their rivalry, net worth, rift after marriage, feelings of being 'overshadowed' in Bollywood

Asha Bhosle vs Lata Mangeshkar controversy: Know their rivalry, net worth

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Amitabh Bachchan pens emotional tribute for Asha Bhosle 'in immense grief': 'She has left us an entire encyclopedia of eternal music'

Remembering Asha Bhosle, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "An entire era...an incredible...a phenominal, astounding, prodigious, presence....lost yesterday. Her voice - the soul, shall ever be immortalised."

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 13, 2026, 03:47 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Amitabh Bachchan pens emotional tribute for Asha Bhosle 'in immense grief': 'She has left us an entire encyclopedia of eternal music'
Amitabh Bachchan tribute for Asha Bhosle
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Megastar Amitabh Bachchan remembered legendary singer Asha Bhosle and said her demise is a loss of an entire era. Bhosle died on Sunday at the age of 92 due to multi-organ failure. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on Saturday evening following a chest infection and exhaustion.

Amitabh Bachchan's tribute for Asha Bhosle

Bachchan shared a note on his personal blog in the wee hours on Monday as he paid tribute to the late singer. "Sorrow and grief...An entire era...an incredible...a phenominal, astounding, prodigious, presence...lost yesterday....the iconic, legendary Asha Bhosle ji, has left us...In immense grief," Big B wrote. "Her versatility in giving life to every song she gave voice to...gone to the heavens...and has left us an entire encyclopedia of eternal music....The body has left us...but her soul shall remain forever with us...Her voice - the soul, shall ever be immortalised," he added.

Asha Bhosle songs in Amitabh Bachchan films

The legendary playback singer recorded over 12,000 songs across 20 languages in her career spanning eight decades. She was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008. She has sung for several films featuring Bachchan including tracks such as Yeh Mera Dil in 1978 film Don, Pyar Mein Dil Pe Maar De Goli in Mahaan, and Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani in The Great Gambler.

Asha Bhosle funeral details

Asha Bhosle's final rites are scheduled to be conducted with full state honours at 4 pm today at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Her mortal remains, draped in the Indian national flag, were placed for public homage at her residence in Mumbai on Monday. Several celebrities including Sachin Tendulkar, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Helen, Subhash Ghai, Ashutosh Gowariker, and Udit Narayan among others visited her home and paid their final respects.

READ | Asha Bhosle shocking family history: Legendary singer faced domestic abuse, attempted suicide, daughter shot herself, son died of cancer

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'Zero tolerance policy': TCS suspends employees accused of sexual harassment at its Nashik office
'Zero tolerance': TCS suspends staffers accused of sexual harassment
From MNIT Jaipur to the Stock Exchange: The Story Behind EMIAC Technologies’ Rise
From MNIT Jaipur to the Stock Exchange: The Story Behind EMIAC Technologies’ Ris
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Noida workers' protest: UP Police files FIR against social media handles
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Amitabh Bachchan pens emotional tribute for Asha Bhosle 'in immense grief'
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