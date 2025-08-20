Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic note on life, loss, and lessons: 'Never take never...'

Amitabh Bachchan suggested single-minded focus, perseverance, and not being distracted by the multitude of choices.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 11:38 AM IST

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan strongly feels staying committed to a single path is the only way to reach your final destination and suggested to avoid the many paths others suggest.

Big B took to his blog, where he wrote: “Never take never granted for granted (sic).” The cine icon recited his legendary poet father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poem "Madhushala", which stated is saying that in the journey of life, many people will offer different and conflicting paths.

Through this, Big B suggested single-minded focus, perseverance, and not being distracted by the multitude of choices.

He added: “Pandering to authority right .. in the right sense ; but often people find themselves, in these conditions sitting on the fence .. for the right…”

“Alag alag path batate sab,par main yeh batlaya hun; raah pakad tu ek chala chal pa jaaayega Madhushala… there is but one path to your final destination .. keep moving in the path and ye shall get there. (sic).”

The thespian is currently seen hosting the new season of quiz-based show “Kaun Banega Crorepati.” On August 15, he shared that it is difficult for him to face the emotional pain of contestants who lose in the show.

“We sit on the hot seat and meet and confront the contestants that have ambitious hopes of winning during the week of their stay on the floor .. and when they cannot make it , it's the hardest to control the frustration of defeat and lost opportunity for them, yes. (sic.),” he wrote in his blog.

“But for me as well .. it is emotionally shattering to (see) their tears swell up as they find the week over, the Hooter played and the need to come and play , for whatever personal reasons, goes missing (sic.)”

He feels that while he tries to console them, the loss of a life-changing opportunity is heartbreaking.

“No amount of consolation at the time can give them solace and understanding .. The need for some is crucial , the opportunity for some who have sacrificed their study or job opportunities to be at the FF and then the main chair to play and WIN, lost .. difficult to face such moments ..(sic.)”

“But what can be done .. a smile of 'try again' .. a word of encouragement that all shall be fine... loss is not the end of life .. its a learning and adheres to : Mann ka ho to acha; na ho toh zyada acha.(sic.)”

“But few subscribe to this and that is heartbreaking… but as they say the show goes on .. you come away thinking of not the winner and his expertise and knowledge , but the one that tried and lost .. life is a tough job ..(sic.)”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

