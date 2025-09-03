Amitabh Bachchan once said Aishwarya Rai wouldn’t make it big in Hollywood, but Abhishek Bachchan shared...

In 2004, during her appearance on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan, a montage of Bollywood celebrities reacting to her Hollywood journey was played, a video that still circulates online.

Aishwarya Rai has long been celebrated as a global superstar, admired worldwide for her beauty, charm, and acting talent. She is not only a Bollywood icon but has also proved herself in Hollywood. Her Hollywood debut came with Bride & Prejudice in 2004, an adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel Pride and Prejudice.

At the time, her entry into Hollywood became a big talking point in Bollywood. Even Amitabh Bachchan shared his candid view. In 2004, during her appearance on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan, a montage of Bollywood celebrities reacting to her Hollywood journey was played, a video that still circulates online.

When asked whether Aishwarya would “make it” in Hollywood, Amitabh Bachchan said, “She will go a certain distance, but then there will be the glass ceiling.” Abhishek Bachchan, who was not married to her back then, commented, “Yes, she is very talented, a wonderful professional and a great person to work with.” Zayed Khan added, “I think she’s got a universal appeal.”

Producer Ektaa Kapoor recalled, “I don’t know if she will, but I hope she does because my first assignment as a flunkie was with her, so I pray for her.” Veteran actress Shabana Azmi remarked, “I think she’s got everything required, but it is for her to decide whether she wants to go there or feels more secure being here. I think she’s got what it takes.”

Sushmita Sen said, “She is being put out there as someone who is going to take Bollywood to Hollywood, and for the sake of that, I would want it to happen.” Bipasha Basu noted, “I think she has already taken a step towards it. It’s great because none of the actors, who are so talented in Bollywood, have done it yet.”

However, Sanjay Dutt was doubtful: “I hope she does, but I don’t think so.” Sunny Deol simply stated, “I don’t know.”

After Bride & Prejudice, Aishwarya went on to appear in The Mistress of Spices, Provoked, and The Pink Panther 2 opposite Steve Martin. While her time in Hollywood was brief, her presence on the Cannes red carpet every year continues to keep her in the global spotlight. Fans eagerly await her stunning looks and style statements at the festival.