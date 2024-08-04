Twitter
Amitabh Bachchan once promised a college in Aishwarya Rai's name, laid foundation stone, then left it midway, now...

Amitabh Bachchan once promised his bahu Aishwarya Rai a college in her name, but the project was never made into reality, despite the foundation stone laid by the family.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 04, 2024, 07:45 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Amitabh Bachchan and his family have been in the headlines, ever since his son Abhishek Bachchan liked a post about divorce on Instagram. Today we will discuss an unfulfilled promise of Mr Bachchan to her daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai. In 2008, Amitabh, Abhishek, and Aishwarya laid the foundation stone for a college named after Aishwarya in Daulatpur village, Barabanki district, Uttar Pradesh.

As TOI reported, the family laid the foundation of Srimati Aishwarya Bachchan Degree College on a 10-bigha land owned by Big B. The college was supposedly for higher secondary students. Despite the plans, the college remained a blueprint. Soon after the foundation, the project was left midway. 

Amitabh

As per the report of News18  Amitabh handed over the project to the Nishtha Foundation. Yet, the college remained a dream unbuilt.

What did villagers do? 

Ten years after the foundation, the villagers of Daulatapur took it upon themselves and successfully established a degree college, by pooling in Rs 60 lakhs and constructed a building, which currently houses 12 classrooms. Reportedly, more than 10,000 sq metres of land was donated by a village teacher's father and his brother for the campus. The man with the mission was Satyawan Shukla, a 40-year-old teacher in the village.

Amitabh Bachchan and his family's being in the headlines 

News reports of Aishwarya and Abhishek's separation have been making headlines for the past year. However, they neither denied nor confirmed the reports. Recently, the separation rumours were fueled after Aishwarya Rai arrived at Anant Ambani's wedding, after the Bachchan family. She skipped the family photo and posed with Aaradhya on the red carpet. Later, Abhishek 'liked' a divorce post on Instagram, instigating the separation rumours. 

