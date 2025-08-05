Amitabh Bachchan once called Jaya Bachchan 'embarrassingly straight', said his marriage was for...: 'When I want to be left alone she...'

How is Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's marriage? Amitabh Bachchan has been quite vocal about his relationship with his wife and had once said that while many believe that marriages don't last in the film industry, his marriage to Jaya Bachchan was for life.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have been married for 52 years after first meeting on the sets of Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Guddi. For Jaya Bachchan, it was love at first sight; however, Big B first fell for the actress on the sets of Ek Nazar (1972). Just one year after the film, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan married in 1973. Speaking about how their relationship began, Jaya Bachchan once said in an old interview, "I was introduced to him on the sets of Guddi. I was impressed by him and somewhat in awe as he was Harivanshrai Bachchan’s son. I fell in love with him very soon."

When did Amitabh Bachchan fall in love with Jaya Bachchan?

In an old interview with Stardust magazine, Amitabh Bachchan spoke about his marriage to Jaya Bachchan and said that because both of them belonged to the film fraternity, it was easier for them to understand each other better.

Amitabh Bachchan also called himself "fortunate" for being married to Jaya Bachchan. "Jaya is a very spontaneous person. Not at all like me. And it’s just very fortunate for me that she’s from the same profession as me, and so she understands. She was always familiar with the environment I was in. She knows what the film industry is all about, so in fact, it’s a boon to have her," he said.

What did Amitabh Bachchan say about his marriage to Jaya Bachchan?

Amitabh Bachchan said that many believe that marriages don't last in the film industry; however, his marriage to Jaya Bachchan was for life. "I don’t know, of course, what the situation would have been had I married a lady outside my profession. You say that marriages in this industry don’t last. But with all due apologies and all due respect to others, how do you put me in the same category?"

Calling Jaya Bachchan "embarrassingly straight", Amitabh Bachchan said that he has never asked her to be anything else. He was quoted as saying, "In any marriage, there are ups and downs and areas where disagreements take place, but that’s all part of it. Jaya is extremely open and very straight. Sometimes embarrassingly straight, but that’s how her nature is. I’ve never tried to disturb that quality of hers, and she’s not disturbed my quality of being to myself. When I want to be left alone, she leaves me alone. It’s very similar to the relationship between my parents."

