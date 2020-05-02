Amitabh Bachchan on why grief of Irrfan Khan passing away is more intense than Rishi Kapoor's demise

Headlines

Watch: Mohammed Siraj executes spectacular one-handed catch to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood

Delhi flood warning: Yamuna water flows into localities prompting evacuation, CM Kejriwal jumps into action

Elon Musk's new company to give tough competition to ChatGPT; name of billionaire's new firm is...

BJP's Delhi unit fires spokesperson, Neha Shalini Dua hits back alleging 'chauvinism'

Nyaay-The Justice: Why movie based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life is sparking row? Know what Delhi HC said

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IAF Agniveervayu 2024 recruitment notification released; check eligibility and how to apply

IND vs WI: R Ashwin becomes first Indian bowler to dismiss father-son duo in Test cricket

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wildcards Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia enter in house; appoint Manisha Rani as captain

AI imagines Hollywood actresses living ordinary life in India

Diabetes: 7 types of 'rotis' with low glycemic index

11 'nepo kids' who became top Bollywood stars

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan take auto rickshaw ride, dance to dhol beats at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

5 times Malaika Arora was trolled for her 'duck-like' walk

PM Modi US Visit: To honour India, iconic empire state building in New York illuminated in tricolour

Amarnath Yatra 2023: 'Aarti' performed at Shri Amarnath Cave Shrine

War of Words: Sakshi Malik, Babita Phogat lock horns in verbal spat over wrestlers' protest

Nyaay-The Justice: Why movie based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life is sparking row? Know what Delhi HC said

Mission Start Ab: Alia Bhatt launches Prime Video series to empower startups, netizens compare it with Shark Tank

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wildcards Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia enter in house; appoint Manisha Rani as captain

HomeBollywood

bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan on why grief of Irrfan Khan passing away is more intense than Rishi Kapoor's demise

Amitabh Bachchan worked with both Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 02, 2020, 08:41 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amitabh Bachchan had confirmed Rishi Kapoor's demise with his 'He's gone' tweet. He was also among the first people to mourn actor Irrfan Khan's death. Now Big B shared a post explaining why Irrfan Khan's demise is more tragic than Rishi Kapoor's.

Sharing candid images while working with Irrfan Khan in 'Piku' and Rishi Kapoor in 'Amar Akbar Anthony', Amitabh Bachchan stated that the grief of Irrfan Khan's passing away is more tragic. He cleared that this happened because there was unrealised possibilities when a person (in this case, actor) passes away at a young age.

"The death of an elder celebrity vs death of a younger .. the grief of the latter more intense than that of the former .. why ..? The younger more tragic. Why the loss of the young seems more tragic than that of the older .. Because you lament the loss of opportunity in the latter .. unrealised possibilities," he wrote alongside the images.

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Both Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor were getting treated for cancer. Irrfan was receiving treatment in London, while Rishi Kapoor was in US for a long time. Irrfan Khan died at the age of 53 on April 29, 2020, after colon infection. Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor passed away after two-year-long battle with leukemia (a type of cancer) on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This film has biggest opening for horror film in India post-pandemic and it's not Bhediya, Roohi, Phone Bhoot

Viral video: Jaya Bachchan and Rekha come face-to-face during award function, what happened next? Watch

Home renovation loan: Banks provide loan to upgrade old house; know eligibility, tax exemption and interest rates

Nargis Fakhri opens up on on-screen nudity, says 'I would never be naked for...'

Kapil Sharma, Nandita Das’ Zwigato earns spot at Academy of Motion Picture Library

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan take auto rickshaw ride, dance to dhol beats at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

5 times Malaika Arora was trolled for her 'duck-like' walk

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

Nia Sharma flaunts her hourglass figure in sexy striped bodycon dress, see viral photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE