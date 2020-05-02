Amitabh Bachchan on why grief of Irrfan Khan passing away is more intense than Rishi Kapoor's demise

Amitabh Bachchan worked with both Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor

Amitabh Bachchan had confirmed Rishi Kapoor's demise with his 'He's gone' tweet. He was also among the first people to mourn actor Irrfan Khan's death. Now Big B shared a post explaining why Irrfan Khan's demise is more tragic than Rishi Kapoor's.

Sharing candid images while working with Irrfan Khan in 'Piku' and Rishi Kapoor in 'Amar Akbar Anthony', Amitabh Bachchan stated that the grief of Irrfan Khan's passing away is more tragic. He cleared that this happened because there was unrealised possibilities when a person (in this case, actor) passes away at a young age.

"The death of an elder celebrity vs death of a younger .. the grief of the latter more intense than that of the former .. why ..? The younger more tragic. Why the loss of the young seems more tragic than that of the older .. Because you lament the loss of opportunity in the latter .. unrealised possibilities," he wrote alongside the images.

Take a look:

Both Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor were getting treated for cancer. Irrfan was receiving treatment in London, while Rishi Kapoor was in US for a long time. Irrfan Khan died at the age of 53 on April 29, 2020, after colon infection. Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor passed away after two-year-long battle with leukemia (a type of cancer) on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67.