Amitabh Bachchan mourns Satish Kaushik's loss, calls him 'delightful company, most accomplished artist'

Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, and Satish Kaushik in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan/Twitter

Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik suffered a heart attack while he was on his way to a Gurugram hospital in the early hours of Thursday, March 9, and passed away. After multiple actors such as Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aaryan, Kangana Ranaut, and his close buddies Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor paid their tributes to the late actor, Amitabh Bachchan too remembered Satish Kaushik in his latest blog post.

Mourning the loss of the 66-year-old veteran artist, Big B took to his official blog Bachchan Bol on Tumblr on Friday evening and wrote, "And we have lost another...A delightful company, a most accomplished artist, and in the prime of his career...Satish Kaushik.... Working with you was so inspiring...and such a learning...My prayers."

Amitabh and Satish had worked together in David Dhawan-directed two comedies Hum Kisise Kum Nahin in 2002 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in 1998. The latter, starring Bachchan and Govinda in double roles, became a cult classic over the years. The late actor played Sharafat Ali in the film.



Apart from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Satish Kaushik will be remembered for his iconic comedic roles such as Calendar in Mr. India, Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana, Ashok in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Kashiram in Ram Lakhan, Chanda Mama in Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi, and Kunjbihari Lal in Haseena Maan Jaayegi among others.

Satish Kaushik is survived by his wife Shashi Kaushik and their 10-year-old daughter Vanshika Kaushik. Satish married Shashi in 1985 and their son Shanu Kaushik passed away at the age of just two years in 1996. The couple had a daughter named Vashika Kaushik through a surrogate mother in 2012.



READ | Kartik Aaryan says Satish Kaushik was the 'best landlord' he had during his struggling days as he remembers late actor