Amitabh Bachchan mourns death of this person, calls it 'the most difficult and painful moment'

Amitabh Bachchan described the death of his fan Shalini Pandey from Prayagraj as "the most difficult and painful moment" of his life and offered his condolences to the family of the deceased.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan expressed his sorrow over the death of his fan, who he regarded as a part of his "extended family." Taking to his blog, the Sholay actor mourned the death of his fan named Shalini Singh, who hailed from Prayagraj. He described the death of his fan as "the most difficult and painful moment" of his life and offered his condolences to the family of the deceased.

Taking to his blog, Amitabh wrote, "Deeply saddened by the news of the passing of our dearly loved Ef Shalini Singh, from Allahabad (PrayagRaj). It has ever been the most difficult and painful moment of expression in words of such passings. And we take recourse in giving our love, prayers and condolences. I pray, we all pray for the departed soul, and for it the calm and peace it has always deserved. In grief."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bachchan is busy shooting for the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD in Hyderabad. The 83-year-old actor will reprise his role of Ashwatthama, the character he essayed in the first part that earned Rs 615 crore net in India and grossed Rs 1042 crore at the worldwide box office in 2024. Kalki 2898 AD also featured Prabhas as Bhairava/Karna, Deepika Padukone as Sumathi aka SUM-80, and Kamal Haasan as the antagonist Supreme Yaskin. Deepika has been removed from the sequel.

Amitabh Bachchan has also completed shooting the legal drama Section 84, but the film remains unreleased. It also features Abhishek Banerjee, Nimrat Kaur, and Diana Penty in the leading roles and has been directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. Dasgupta and Bachchan have previously worked together in the 2014 psychological thriller TV miniseries Yudh and the 2016 mystery thriller film Te3n.

The multiple National Award-winning superstar will also return to host the knowledge-based game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 on Sony TV and SonyLIV. Bachchan has hosted each and every episode of the KBC in the past 26 years since July 3, 2000, when the show began, except for the third season which had Shah Rukh Khan as its host in 2007.

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