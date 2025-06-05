Nirupa Roy worked in over 250 films in her career, however, her most famous roles were as a mother to the characters played by Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor. Her role as a mother in the film Deewaar (1975) is a classic to this date.

Today, we can see many actresses like Kirron Kher and Farida Jalal playing the role of a mother on screen. However, there was a time in Hindi cinema when Nirupa Roy was most popular for playing the lead hero's mother onscreen. Born in January 1931 in a middle-class family in Valsad city of Gujarat, Nirupa Roy made the role of a mother extremely special in Bollywood cinema. In her five-decade-long career, Nirupa Roy worked in more than 275 films.

Nirupa Roy, who became famous by playing the role of a mother in films, had to face many hardships in her personal life. Born as Kokila Kishorechandra Bulsara in a Gujarati Chauhan family in Valsad, Gujarat, the actress's father, Kishorchandra Bulsara, was a railway employee. Nirupa Roy was just 15 years old when she got married to Kamal Roy and moved to Mumbai. She started using her married name, Nirupa Roy when she entered the film industry.

In the same year that she got married, Nirupa Roy and her husband responded to an ad in a Gujarati paper looking for actors. Nirupa Roy was instantly selected for the role and thus started her acting career with the Gujarati film Ranakdevi (1946). In the same year, Nirupa Roy also made her Hindi film debut with Amar Raj opposite Trilok Kapoor.

Nirupa Roy began her film career with pomp and show, but it created an uproar in her personal life. In the 1940s, when Nirupa Roy began her career, it was considered improper for women from respectable families to work in the film industry. Nirupa Roy's father was against her decision to work in films and was so opposed that he reportedly did not speak to her until she died in 2004.

Despite the personal setback, Nirupa Roy forged ahead and made a name for herself in the film industry. She went on to work in some of the most memorable films, such as Do Bigha Zamin (1953), Har Har Mahadev, Hamari Manzil, and Amar Akbar Anthony, among others.

Nirupa Roy became so popular for playing the role of Amitabh Bachchan's mother that she appeared as Big B's mom in many films after, including Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978), Mard, and Lal Badshah (1999).

Sadly, in October 2004, Nirupa Roy, often called the "Queen of Misery" in Hindi films, suffered a cardiac arrest in Mumbai and died at the age of 73.

