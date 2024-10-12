Amitabh Bachchan has given the most number of hits with this actress and it's not Rekha or Jaya Bachchan.

Time and again Amitabh Bachchan has impressed the fans with his acting chops, and his chemistry with his leading ladies. However, do you know that the superstar’s most successful pair was with this actress? The actress we are talking about has given 11 hits with Amitabh Bachchan. While some might be thinking its Rekha, however, it is Rakhee.

While Amitabh Bachchan has starred alongside Hema Malini in the highest number of films, most of the films they starred in together flopped at the box office. They both starred in almost 16 films. However, not all of them could see success at the box office. Amitabh starred with Rekha in 11 films and with Praveen Babi in 12 films, however, their success ratio doesn’t match to what Amitabh and Rakhee had.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rakhee have worked together in 13 films, of which only two, Reshma Aur Shera and Shaan, did not work at the box office. The record of 11 hits makes Rakhee his most successful on-screen partnership. Their hits together include Kabhi Kabhie, Shakti, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Trishul, Barsaat Ki Ek Raat, and Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love.

Apart from giving hits with actresses, Amitabh Bachchan also made some hit pairs with actors like Shashi Kapoor. They were a famous pair in Bollywood and gave as many as 12 films together. The superstar has 5 films with Shah Rukh Khan and 5 with Abhishek Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the movie Kalki 2898 AD wherein he played the role of Ashwatthama. The film also starred Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in key roles and went on to collect Rs 1000 crore at the box office. He is now impressing fans with his role in Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan. The film opened to mixed response from the audience. He will next be seen in Nag Ashwin’s sequel to Kalki 2898 AD’s sequel.

