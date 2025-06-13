The film we are talking about is none other than Hum, inspired by the American film Target (1985). The famous song of the film we are talking about is none other than Jumma Chumma De De, which skyrocketed Amitabh Bachchan's popularity among the youth.

It was 1991 when Amitabh Bachchan came up with an action crime film. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, it had stars like Rajinikanth, Govinda, Kimi Katkar, Deepa Shahi, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Anupam Kher. For this film, Amitabh Bachchan got the Filmfare Best Actor Award, while Chini Prakash got the Best Choreographer Award for a superhit song. This film was also the second highest-grossing film of the year 1991, and its songs are considered cult classics to this date. The film we are talking about is none other than Hum, inspired by the American film Target (1985). The famous song of the film we are talking about is none other than Jumma Chumma De De, which skyrocketed Amitabh Bachchan's popularity among the youth.

Written by Anand Bakshi and composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, Jumma Chumma De De was sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy and Sudesh Bhonsle. The song became such a superhit that it is played in clubs, weddings, and dance functions to this date. But the success of Jumma Chumma De De was hard-earned. The lead singer of the song, Sudesh Bhonsle, once revealed how he had to stay hungry for 17 hours before recording Jumma Chumma De De. During his appearance on the popular reality singing competition show SaReGaMaPa Li'l Champs, Sudesh Bhonsle said, "The Jumma Chumma song has dialogue like 'ari o jumma, meri jane mann bahar nikal...' and then again I had to sing the song. It was very hard, but Laxmikant Ji wanted it, so I tried my best."

Sudesh Bhonsle also revealed how, at the time, such songs would take two days in the recording studio. "We started recording around 9 am, and the recording finished around 2 am. the next day at midnight. In those eras, song recording would take two days." Sudesh Bhonsle also shared how he was so nervous while recording the song that he had 25 cups of tea, which later caused major acidity.

Jumma Chumma De De became a superhit, thanks to the hard work of the singer. It is, to this date, arguably the most popular song of Amitabh Bachchan's film career, even after 34 years of its release.

READ | Anushka Sharma reveals why she married Virat Kohli at 29, at peak of her career: 'I did it because...'