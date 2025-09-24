Amitabh Bachchan mocks Pakistan's consecutive loss to India in Asia Cup 2025: 'Bharat-Pakistan ka jab khel hota hai...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

What is cloud seeding? Delhi to launch its first-ever artificial rain; check date

Why Bangladesh captain Litton Das is missing from IND vs BAN Super Four clash?

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi makes BIG statement ahead of Bihar polls: 'Willing to join...'

EXPOSED! Pakistan's textbooks twist Operation Sindoor, paints India as 'aggressor pleading for peace after...'

Shaheen Afridi backs Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan's provocative celebrations in IND-PAK match, issues bold challenge to Team India

Meet man, started with Rs 10,000 salary, worked with Sunil Mittal, later founded company worth Rs 1500000000, his company is...

On sidelines of UNGA, Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif urges IMF to consider flood impact on country's economy: 'Steadily making progress...'

Viral video: Russian woman dances to Rajasthani folk song dedicated to her; WATCH

Pahalgam terror attack: Man, who helped LeT terrorists, arrested

Aamir Khan, Salman Khan faced problems while shooting Andaz Apna Apna; they bonded when Salman supported Aamir during...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
What is cloud seeding? Delhi to launch its first-ever artificial rain; check date

What is cloud seeding? Delhi to launch its first-ever artificial rain; check dat

Why Bangladesh captain Litton Das is missing from IND vs BAN Super Four clash?

Why Bangladesh captain Litton Das is missing from IND vs BAN Super Four clash?

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi makes BIG statement ahead of Bihar polls: 'Willing to join...'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi makes BIG statement ahead of Bihar polls: 'Willing

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Amitabh Bachchan mocks Pakistan's consecutive loss to India in Asia Cup 2025: 'Bharat-Pakistan ka jab khel hota hai...'

In one of the latest episodes in KBC 17, Amitabh Bachchan took a dig at Pakistan's consecutive loss to Indian cricket team in the ongoing T20 Asia Cup 2025 being held in the United Arab Emirates.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 07:00 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Amitabh Bachchan mocks Pakistan's consecutive loss to India in Asia Cup 2025: 'Bharat-Pakistan ka jab khel hota hai...'
Amitabh Bachchan on Ind vs Pak rivalry
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the knowledge-based game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 on Sony TV. In one of the latest episodes, the superstar took a dig at Pakistan's consecutive loss to Indian cricket team in the ongoing T20 Asia Cup 2025 being held in the United Arab Emirates.

When a contestant Urmila Jevliya from Gujarat shared that she actually broke her family TV after thinking that Amitabh Bachchan was sitting inside it while hosting KBC, Big B replied, "Ek baat bolun, please bahar mat boliyega. Bharat-Pakistan ka jab khel hota hai na toh Pakistan waale tod dete hain apna TV, sahi bol rahe hain ke nahi." The audience was left in splits.

In the Asia Cup, India defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets in their first encounter during the group stage on September 14. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav was named Man of the Match for taking three wickets in his spell of four overs. In their second match in the Super 4 stage on September 21, India won by 6 wickets and Abhishek Sharma was declared Man of the Match for scoring 74 runs off 39 balls. India and Pakistan might face off against each other in the Final as well on September 28.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen next in the legal drama Section 84. The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Nimrat Kaur, and Diana Penty in the leading roles and has been directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. Dasgupta and Bachchan have previously worked together in the 2014 psychological thriller TV miniseries Yudh and the 2016 mystery thriller film Te3n.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan was once not allowed entry into a US club, was thrown away by bouncers; here's how he took his revenge

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet Sonam Wangchuk, inspiration behind iconic film 3 Idiots, who is face of Ladakh protest, his demands are...
Meet Sonam Wangchuk, inspiration behind iconic film 3 Idiots, who is face of Lad
Trump set to address UNGA to highlight 'historic' global wins; hold bilateral, multilateral meetings
Trump set to address UNGA to highlight 'historic' global wins; hold bilateral
After Donald Trump's USD 100,000 H-1B fee hike sparks panic in tech industry, IIT-Madras professor makes BIG claim...
After Donald Trump's USD 100,000 H-1B fee hike sparks panic in tech industry, II
IB ACIO Exam 2025 Answer Key released at mha.gov.in, get direct link HERE
IB ACIO Exam 2025 Answer Key released at mha.gov.in, get direct link HERE
From Deepika Padukone to Akshay Kumar: 6 Bollywood stars who wear meaningful tattoos with their own stories
Deepika Padukone to Akshay Kumar: 6 Bollywood stars who wear meaningful tattoos
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE