Amitabh Bachchan mocks Pakistan's consecutive loss to India in Asia Cup 2025: 'Bharat-Pakistan ka jab khel hota hai...'

In one of the latest episodes in KBC 17, Amitabh Bachchan took a dig at Pakistan's consecutive loss to Indian cricket team in the ongoing T20 Asia Cup 2025 being held in the United Arab Emirates.

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the knowledge-based game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 on Sony TV. In one of the latest episodes, the superstar took a dig at Pakistan's consecutive loss to Indian cricket team in the ongoing T20 Asia Cup 2025 being held in the United Arab Emirates.

When a contestant Urmila Jevliya from Gujarat shared that she actually broke her family TV after thinking that Amitabh Bachchan was sitting inside it while hosting KBC, Big B replied, "Ek baat bolun, please bahar mat boliyega. Bharat-Pakistan ka jab khel hota hai na toh Pakistan waale tod dete hain apna TV, sahi bol rahe hain ke nahi." The audience was left in splits.

In the Asia Cup, India defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets in their first encounter during the group stage on September 14. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav was named Man of the Match for taking three wickets in his spell of four overs. In their second match in the Super 4 stage on September 21, India won by 6 wickets and Abhishek Sharma was declared Man of the Match for scoring 74 runs off 39 balls. India and Pakistan might face off against each other in the Final as well on September 28.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen next in the legal drama Section 84. The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Nimrat Kaur, and Diana Penty in the leading roles and has been directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. Dasgupta and Bachchan have previously worked together in the 2014 psychological thriller TV miniseries Yudh and the 2016 mystery thriller film Te3n.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan was once not allowed entry into a US club, was thrown away by bouncers; here's how he took his revenge