Amitabh Bachchan looks smitten by Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna, drops photo from Goodbye sets

Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna is on cloud-9, as she's sharing screen-space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in her next film, Goodbye. Rashmika's happiness is pretty evident in Mr Bachchan's latest post. But what really intrigues us is the fact that even Amitabh is smitten by Srivalli. The actor shared a BTS moment from the sets with Rashmika, and captioned it, "Pushpa..!!!"

Here's the post

Well, the Bhootnath actor posted this picture around 3 AM, and as soon he shared the picture, several users celebrate their moment. A user commented, " She is lucky to work with you … I guess this young actors Should see some of your classic films ..sure they know that u are the best actor in the world .. but they must watch your old classic films." Another user pointed out Amitabh's error and said, "Pushpa nhi sir Srivalli." One of the users said, "Your expression is adorable." One of the netizens added, "Sir yeh toh Pushpa ki Srivalli hai!!" Another netizen said, "Waah… You are going to have a role in Pushpa 2"

Goodbye is an upcoming film staring Amitabh, Rashmika in primary roles. The film is directed by Queen director Vikas Bahl, and it is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Pushpa The Rise has made Rashmika Mandanna a national crush, and she has gained a major fan following from the film. Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' is one of the most awaited films. Directed by the 'Arjun Reddy' and 'Kabir Singh' fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film was initially supposed to star Parineeti Chopra alongside the 'Brahmastra' actor but now, as per latest reports, South sensation Rashmika Mandanna has replaced her in the film slated to release on August 11, 2023.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep wanted a fresh pairing for their film and did not wish to repeat Ranbir Kapoor opposite any other actress with whom he has worked before. "The duo feels that both RK and Rashmika will set the screen on fire with their chemistry in Animal. The two share an interesting dynamic in the film", the source close to the film was quoted telling the entertainment portal.