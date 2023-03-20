Amitabh Bachchan left in 'extreme pain' late at night after recent injury, doctors called home for treatment

Amitabh Bachchan was injured recently

Amitabh Bachchan is currently at home nursing himself back to health after an injury. The actor injured himself on the sets of his upcoming film Project K and had to take some rest while recovering. Sharing one of his recent health updates on his blog, Bachchan revealed that he has been feeling extreme pain of late and doctors had to be called one night to treat him.

Bachchan was hurt in the ribs while shootig an action sequence in Project K, which also stars Prabhas and Deepik Padukone. The actor shared an update on his health on his blog on Sunday, wherein he wrote, ““The rib continues in its painful journey .. but another erupts at the toe and draws attention greater than the rib .. so .. the rib diminishes and the attention drifts to the toe.”

He then revealed that due to the injury in his toe, he was left in extreme pain. “So growth under the callus develops overnight and the medics have to be called to attend .. there is a blister under the callus .. a blister under the callus .. ? strange, never heard or experienced before, but there it is and yes extreme pain .. so attention given to it..” the actor added.

However, his fans may be relieved to read that the actor seems to be doing better. On Monday morning, he penned aother blog post wherein he spoke about wanting to get back to work. “Work be the essence of routine .. and routine be the effervescence of living life .. in the absence of either the world crumbles and falls apart .. routine guides the day to its efficiency and the absence of which disturbs .. So .. I must rid myself of disturbance .. get back to work and bring back routine,” his post read.