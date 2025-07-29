Twitter
BOLLYWOOD

Amitabh Bachchan learns how to use Instagram at 82, see viral video

The Kalki 2898 AD actor posted a video on the stories section of his Instagram handle saying, "So, I am just getting educated on how to use Instagram and I hope it works."

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 29, 2025, 11:35 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Amitabh Bachchan learns how to use Instagram at 82, see viral video
Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

    Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently busy shooting Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, has proved time and again that age is just a number, as he does not shy away from learning new skills even at 82. In an attempt to keep himself relevant in the era of social media, Big B is learning how to use Instagram.

    The Kalki 2898 AD actor posted a video on the stories section of his Instagram handle saying, "So, I am just getting educated on how to use Instagram and I hope it works." It would be exciting to see what the Bollywood stalwart treats the netizens with after getting the hang of the photo-sharing app.

    In the meantime, Big B remains extremely active on his personal blog. On Monday, Amitabh decided to turn back the clock and posted a picture of an old ticket from his blockbuster hit Sholay. It might be shocking to know that the ticket had cost only Rs 20 at the time. Big B dropped a series of photos of himself on his blog, and amongst the album was the Sholay ticket.

    The Zanjeer actor also pointed out that at present, an aerated drink costs the same as a film ticket back in the day. "The SHOLAY ticket...kept and preserved...Rs 20 !! the price .. !!!!!?? I am told that is the price of an aerated drink in the theatre halls nowadays. Is that a fact ?? So much to say , but say not...affection and love," his blog read.

    For the unversed, Sholay will complete 50 years of release on August 15, 2025. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, the iconic blockbuster revolves around two ex-convicts Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra), who are hired by a retired policeman Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar) to help him catch a notorious dacoit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan), who has been creating a havoc in the Ramgarh village.

    READ | Sitaare Zameen Par to not release on any OTT platform, Aamir Khan film to stream directly on YouTube for Rs...

    READ | Sitaare Zameen Par to not release on any OTT platform, Aamir Khan film to stream directly on YouTube for Rs...
