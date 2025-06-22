Abhishek Bachchan made his debut in 2000, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan in Refugee. His latest work is Housefull 5, co-starring with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri and Sonam Bajwa among others.

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan penned a heartfelt note admiring his son, Abhishek Bachchan, for daring to choose challenging films and roles. Amitabh shared a post on his personal blog on Saturday night, attaching Abhishek's picture along with it. The 82-year-old noted, Abhishek has essayed each role with immense dedication.

"Each role he has accepted and played has been with immense dedication...he has ever delivered the character to perfection...his choice of films and roles has guided him to give him opportunity to try something different," Amitabh began his post.

"I remember the words written in my autograph book as a youngster, by the great Hindi poet laureate, Shri Ram Dhari Singh 'Dinkar', when he would often visit our home in Allahabad, now Prayagraj...'Success comes to those who dare and act', 'Act' not in reference to acting on stage or film but in life to be dare and to act."

"Abhishek has ever done that...he has dared to take on films and characters that challenged him...and he 'acted'...he dared to act and be recognised. My admiration to my inheritor , my son," he concluded.

Abhishek made his debut in 2000, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan in Refugee. Directed by J P Dutta, the film featured Abhishek in the role of a nameless Indian Muslim, who helps illegal refugees cross the border between India and Pakistan in the Great Rann of Kutch.

His latest work is Housefull 5, co-starring with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri and Sonam Bajwa among others. Released on June 6, the film is currently running in theatres and is the fifth installment of the Housefull franchise, which began in 2010.

