FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Amitabh Bachchan lauds grandson Agastya Nanda's 'mature' act in 'flawless' Ikkis, keeps mum on Dharmendra's final performance

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance tops India’s wealth-creation table after sharp comeback in 2025, market cap reaches Rs...

Virat Kohli set to achieve major record in domestic cricket, needs just one run to become...

Barmer Collector Tina Dabi breaks silence after students 'detained' for calling IAS officer 'reel star'

Who is Kai Trump? Donald Trump's granddaughter, amateur golfer with 8M online followers; here's how she's related to Tiger Woods

Samta Mehra on Delhi High Court's Recognition of the Birkin Bag Shape as a Well-Known Trademark

Bad news for Virat Kohli fans as star batter is set to play Vijay Hazare Trophy matches behind closed doors

Anil Kapoor says Mr India wouldn't have been possible without this person; it's not Shekhar Kapur, Amrish Puri, Sridevi

A Long-Overdue Recognition: HAL's Forgotten Founder Finally Honored

Kiara Advani returns to spotlight after welcoming daughter Saraayah, stuns in first photoshoot as 'new mom'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Amitabh Bachchan lauds grandson Agastya Nanda's 'mature' act in 'flawless' Ikkis, keeps mum on Dharmendra's final performance

Amitabh Bachchan lauds grandson Agastya Nanda's 'mature' act in 'flawless' Ikkis

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance tops India’s wealth-creation table after sharp comeback in 2025, market cap reaches Rs...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance tops India’s wealth-creation table after sharp comeback

From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan and Kapil Sharma: Biggest comebacks that redefined relevance & ruled India in 2025

From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan: Biggest comebacks

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan and Kapil Sharma: Biggest comebacks that redefined relevance & ruled India in 2025

From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan: Biggest comebacks

Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting chops

Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting c

Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Brooklyn, daughter Harper Seven to other members making headlines amid family tensions

Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Bro

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Amitabh Bachchan lauds grandson Agastya Nanda's 'mature' act in 'flawless' Ikkis, keeps mum on Dharmendra's final performance

Heaping praises on his grandson Agastya Nanda's performance in Ikkis, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "His maturity, his unfiltered honesty in his performance....When he is in the frame you only watch him and this is not a grandfather speaking, this is a hardened viewer of cinema."

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 23, 2025, 06:14 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Amitabh Bachchan lauds grandson Agastya Nanda's 'mature' act in 'flawless' Ikkis, keeps mum on Dharmendra's final performance
Amitabh Bachchan lauds Agastya Nanda in Ikkis
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Amitabh Bachchan penned a heartfelt note for his grandson Agastya Nanda, praising his performance in his upcoming film Ikkis and called the Sriram Raghavan directorial "flawless". In Ikkis, the 24-year-old actor essays the role of  Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Bachchan, who attended the screening of the film on Monday in Mumbai, shared a note on his personal blog, in which he recalled holding Agastya in his arms and lauded Nanda's maturity and unfiltered honesty in Ikkis. "When you witness tyour grandson excel in IKKIS...the time when his mother Shweta is being rushed to Breach Candy Hospital as she encounters final labour pains, his birth, holding him barely a few hours later, and discussing whether his eyes were blue...to the time when he grew a bit and holding him in my arms, and he fiddles with my beard...to his growth...to the final personal decision of his to be an actor, and tonight to see him in frame, unable to take my eyes off each time he fills the frames of the film."

"His maturity, his unfiltered honesty in his performance, his presence justifying the character he portrays...nothing frith or froth, just the Arun Khetarpal soldier, who fought in his bravery as the 21-year-old defending the nation during the India-Pak war of 1971...nothing excessive, just the perfection in every shot," Big B added. "When he is in the frame you only watch him and this is not a grandfather speaking, this is a hardened viewer of cinema...And the film flawless in its presentation, its writing, its direction...And when it ends, the eyes filled with tears of joy and pride...unable to speak out," he concluded.

However, what caught everyone's attention was the fact that Bachchan didn't mention anything about Dharmendra's final performance in his review of Ikkis. Amitabh's Sholay co-star and veteran superstar Dharmendra passed away on November 24. In his final film Ikkis, he will be seen as Arun Khetarpal's father Brigadier M.L. Khetarpal, who also served in the Indian Army.

Produced under Dinesh Vijan's production banner Maddock Films, Ikkis will release in the cinemas on January 1, 2026. It also marks the acting debut of Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia. Before Ikkis, Agastya Nanda made his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies in 2023. The Netflix release also featured Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor in their debut roles.

READ | Dhurandhar smashes another record as Ranveer Singh film BEATS Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2; becomes highest-grossing Hindi movie in third week

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Amitabh Bachchan lauds grandson Agastya Nanda's 'mature' act in 'flawless' Ikkis, keeps mum on Dharmendra's final performance
Amitabh Bachchan lauds grandson Agastya Nanda's 'mature' act in 'flawless' Ikkis
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance tops India’s wealth-creation table after sharp comeback in 2025, market cap reaches Rs...
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance tops India’s wealth-creation table after sharp comeback
Virat Kohli set to achieve major record in domestic cricket, needs just one run to become...
Virat Kohli set to achieve major record in domestic cricket, needs just 1 run to
Barmer Collector Tina Dabi breaks silence after students 'detained' for calling IAS officer 'reel star'
Barmer Collector Tina Dabi breaks silence after students 'detained' for calling
Who is Kai Trump? Donald Trump's granddaughter, amateur golfer with 8M online followers; here's how she's related to Tiger Woods
Who is Kai Trump? Donald Trump's granddaughter, golfer & influencer
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan and Kapil Sharma: Biggest comebacks that redefined relevance & ruled India in 2025
From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan: Biggest comebacks
Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting chops
Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting c
Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Brooklyn, daughter Harper Seven to other members making headlines amid family tensions
Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Bro
Amid GhostPairing scam, these are 5 best alternatives to WhatsApp with enhanced security, extra features
Amid GhostPairing scam, these are 5 best alternatives to WhatsApp with enhanced
How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhattacharya and other members of the singer's family earn? A look at his family's net worth
How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhatt
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement