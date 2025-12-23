Amitabh Bachchan lauds grandson Agastya Nanda's 'mature' act in 'flawless' Ikkis, keeps mum on Dharmendra's final performance

Heaping praises on his grandson Agastya Nanda's performance in Ikkis, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "His maturity, his unfiltered honesty in his performance....When he is in the frame you only watch him and this is not a grandfather speaking, this is a hardened viewer of cinema."

Amitabh Bachchan penned a heartfelt note for his grandson Agastya Nanda, praising his performance in his upcoming film Ikkis and called the Sriram Raghavan directorial "flawless". In Ikkis, the 24-year-old actor essays the role of Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Bachchan, who attended the screening of the film on Monday in Mumbai, shared a note on his personal blog, in which he recalled holding Agastya in his arms and lauded Nanda's maturity and unfiltered honesty in Ikkis. "When you witness tyour grandson excel in IKKIS...the time when his mother Shweta is being rushed to Breach Candy Hospital as she encounters final labour pains, his birth, holding him barely a few hours later, and discussing whether his eyes were blue...to the time when he grew a bit and holding him in my arms, and he fiddles with my beard...to his growth...to the final personal decision of his to be an actor, and tonight to see him in frame, unable to take my eyes off each time he fills the frames of the film."

"His maturity, his unfiltered honesty in his performance, his presence justifying the character he portrays...nothing frith or froth, just the Arun Khetarpal soldier, who fought in his bravery as the 21-year-old defending the nation during the India-Pak war of 1971...nothing excessive, just the perfection in every shot," Big B added. "When he is in the frame you only watch him and this is not a grandfather speaking, this is a hardened viewer of cinema...And the film flawless in its presentation, its writing, its direction...And when it ends, the eyes filled with tears of joy and pride...unable to speak out," he concluded.

However, what caught everyone's attention was the fact that Bachchan didn't mention anything about Dharmendra's final performance in his review of Ikkis. Amitabh's Sholay co-star and veteran superstar Dharmendra passed away on November 24. In his final film Ikkis, he will be seen as Arun Khetarpal's father Brigadier M.L. Khetarpal, who also served in the Indian Army.

Produced under Dinesh Vijan's production banner Maddock Films, Ikkis will release in the cinemas on January 1, 2026. It also marks the acting debut of Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia. Before Ikkis, Agastya Nanda made his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies in 2023. The Netflix release also featured Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor in their debut roles.

