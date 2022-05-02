Amitabh Bachchan lauds Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi performance, actress shares letter's photo

Credit: Amitabh Bachchan-Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is one of the greatest actresses that we have in the country. She never fails to impress us with her performances in her films. Her latest film Gangubai Kathiawadi was a super hit movie, Bollywood actors including Amitabh Bachchan praised her.

On Monday, Alia Bhatt, fresh from her dreamy wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, shared her life through four selfies where she posted her pictures from the first four months of 2022. Sharing instances from her life occasionally, Alia often leaves her fans in awe of her beauty with the pictures she shares on her Instagram handle.

Similarly, Alia has taken the Internet by storm when she posted four pictures that give us a glimpse of the actor at different times from January to April. In the first selfie, the actor is seen basking in the sun. The second one shows a delighted Alia upon receiving a handwritten letter from Amitabh Bachchan praising her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Her third photo is a cute selfie from the sets of Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra, with her hair covered in yellow petals.Meanwhile, in her last photo, the actress enjoyed is seen spending some quality time in the pool.

Meanwhile, the newly-wed couple Alia and Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra which is slated to release on September 9, 2022.Besides, Alia is also working on the next schedule of her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani directed by Karan Johar, which also stars Ranveer Singh.

Earlier, on Sunday, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s daughter and penned a long note about prostitution after watching Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. In her note, she talked about goals that we set in our lives.

She wrote, “You can develop a fierce will to change the wrong around you because of the trauma you experienced, making you able to ride big waves and overcome many obstacles... even then you don't manage to legalize prostitution. You can have money, intelligence, skill, connections, drive, passion and great timing... you can want it REALLY BADLY and try your genuine hardest but eradicating world hunger, stopping climate change, eliminating discrimination, achieving gender equality, systematic paradigm change...anything even slightly big that involves more than just you (because you is the only thing you have some control over)... the world is much bigger than us.” (With inouts from ANI)