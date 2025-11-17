'Amitabh Bachchan ke kaaran mujhe heart attack aa jata': Manoj Bajpayee recalls how Kaun Banega Crorepati host had 'almost killed him'

In the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, Manoj Bajpayee opened up about working with Amitabh Bachchan and how he had almost killed him.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 will witness a super-entertaining episode as two Bihari babus will unite. Superstar host Amitabh Bachchan will soon be opening doors for the star cast of The Family Man 3 - Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sharib Hashmi. The trio has appeared on the show to promote their upcoming spy thriller series, and they create a perfect evening of laughter, entertainment, and spicy revelations. In a new promo, Manoj confessed that Mr Bachchan had almost given him a heart attack. Big B isn't just known for his professionalism, but also for his quirky nature.

Manoj emphasised how Amitabh almost killed him, and added, "Amit ji ne ek Baar mujhe maar diya tha. Mera heart attack hojata sirf Amit ji ke karan. yeh pura mujhe plan kiya gaya tha mujhe upar leke jaane ke liye. Main Awak reh gaya ki inhone kya bola. Inhone meri jaan le li thi (Amit ji had once killed me. I almost had a heart attack because of him. All of this was planned to take me up. I was left shocked by what he said. He had practically taken my life)."

A curious Amitabh asked Manoj to reveal the whole story, but the latter refused to delve into further details. It seems like Manoj was giving a hint about a prank pulled by Big B on him, which affected him deeply at that moment.

Manoj and Big B give Bhojpuri twist to Hindi classics

Manoj launched into one of Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic Deewar dialogues but with a twist that sent everyone roaring. He performed the entire line in Bhojpuri. Joining the fun, even Big B mouthed his iconic line from Zanjeer in Bhojpuri, leaving everyone in splits.

The audience erupted; cheers, claps, whistles, and laughter filled the studio. Kaun Banega Crorepati is airing every Mon-Fri at 9 pm at Sony Entertainment Television and Sony Liv.

