Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's 1973 wedding card goes viral feat Harivansh Rai's special note, 'Chopai' from..

As a birthday gift for Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan brought him a priceless gift in the form of his and Jaya Bachchan's wedding invite. The over-50-year-old wedding card was unveiled by Aamir Khan during an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Aamir Khan pleasantly surprised Amitabh Bachchan recently as he presented the megastar with his wedding invitation from the year 1973. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan (then Jaya Bhaduri) tied the knot in June 1973 in an intimate wedding ceremony at Jaya Bachchan’s home. The over-50-year-old wedding card was unveiled by Aamir Khan during an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The episode will air on Amitabh Bachchan's birthday but its promo is currently going viral on Instagram.

As a birthday gift for Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan brought him a priceless gift in the form of his and Jaya Bachchan's wedding invite. The wedding invite not only featured a special message from Amitabh Bachchan's parents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan but also included beautiful chopai from the Hindu text, Ramcharitmanas that read "Jab te ram byahi ghar aaye, nit nav mangal modh badhaye."

It means that ever since Lord Ram got married to Goddess Sita, there has been only joy in Ayodhya.

The special message by Amitabh Bachchan on the card read, "The marriage of our son Amitabh & Jaya, the daughter of Smt. & Shri Taroon Coomar Bhaduri, was solemnized on Sunday, the 3rd June, 1973 at Bombay. Your blessings are solicited."

Handing over the invite, Aamir Khan could be seen telling an emotional Amitabh Bachchan, "Aapke no 1 fan hone ka saboot aapko de diya hai (I have given you proof that I am your no 1 fan.)"

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have two children, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan, and three grandchildren, Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda, and Aaradhya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter.