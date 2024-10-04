Twitter
'Scariest moment of...': Hiker claims he spotted 'Bigfoot' on camera, internet reacts, WATCH viral video

Udaipur leopard scare: 7 killed in Rajasthan, people cower, schools shut

Meet actress who lived in car for 14 years, worked at call center, one show made her top TV star; now worth Rs 600000000

IND vs NZ, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's 1973 wedding card goes viral feat Harivansh Rai's special note, 'Chopai' from..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's 1973 wedding card goes viral feat Harivansh Rai's special note, 'Chopai' from..

As a birthday gift for Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan brought him a priceless gift in the form of his and Jaya Bachchan's wedding invite. The over-50-year-old wedding card was unveiled by Aamir Khan during an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 07:31 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's 1973 wedding card goes viral feat Harivansh Rai's special note, 'Chopai' from..
