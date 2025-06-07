Read on to know who protested against Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's wedding, that took place secretly 52 years ago on June 3.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan tied the knot with each other on June 3, 1973. While many might assume that their fathers must have objected to their inter-caste marriage, it wasn't the case. Nobody from their family had any objections to Amitabh and Jaya's union, but it was a Bengali priest at their wedding who made a fuss about the whole affair.

Jaya Bachchan's father Taroon Kumar Bhaduri was a famous journalist and writer. In his article for Illustrated Weekly of India in 1989, he shut down the reports about him being unhappy about his daughter's marriage with her Sholay co-star as he wrote, "I would like to know just one good reason why my wife or I would have been opposed to the Bhaduri-Bachchan alliance. Amitabh was, and is, a lovable boy. He struggled hard to come up in the world of films. Initial failures did not deter him, and with a teutonic doggedness, he pursued his career. He proposed marriage to Jaya only when the film Zanjeer clicked and he has not looked back since."

"So, what reservations could we have? That he was not a Bengali and was a non-brahmin? How ridiculous! Another daughter of mine too is married to a non-brahmin, and if it is any consolation to my detractors, my second daughter is married to a Roman Catholic. Apart from my wife and I, my elderly parents, too, not only joined in the marriage celebrations but blessed all the three couples and this, in view of scores of invitees. And my father was a very proud brahmin. His words still ring in my ears: 'It is their life. Who are we to throw a spanner in the works? If they are happy, so should we be'," he further added.

Taroon Kumar Bhaduri also shared details about the secret wedding as he stated, "There is no point now in going into the details of how the whole affair was kept secret and the marriage arranged in the flat of friends of our family, the Pandits, at Malabar Hill. But there is something more to it. A Bengali marriage is usually a long-drawn-out but a highly interesting affair. The Bengali priest (who was located with great difficulty) at first protested against having to preside over a marriage between a Bengali brahmin (Jaya) and a non-Bengali non-brahmin (Amit). After a lot of hassles, this was sorted out. Amit went through all the rituals, offending no one, and the ceremony went on until early the next morning. He did with sincerity all he was told to do. The following day, they flew to London. On their return, I held a reception at Bhopal and again Amit did whatever he was told to do."

Amitabh and Jaya share two children. While their daughter Shweta Bachchan is married to Nikhil Nanda, their son Abhishek Bachchan is married to Aishwarya Rai. Shweta and Nikhil have two children namely Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda, and Abhishek and Aishwarya share a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan.

