Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan celebrate 47th wedding anniversary; Abhishek, Shweta wish parents with beautiful photos

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are celebrating their wedding anniversary today and celebrating their 47 years together as a married couple. On the occasion of the same, Big B took to his Instagram page and shared a photo collage from their wedding. In the photos, they do make for a beautiful couple at their wedding ceremony. The legendary actor's parents Harivanshrai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan are also seen in the photos.

Big B captioned his post stating, "47 years... today... June 3, 1973...!!! Had decided if Zanjeer would succeed, we would along with a few friends go to London for the first time... My Father asked who are you going with? When I told him who, he said you must marry her before you go... else you don't go... So... I obeyed...!!!"

Abhishek Bachchan also took to his Instagram page and shared a beautiful vintage photo of his parents and wrote, "Happy Anniversary Ma and Pa. Love you."

While Shweta Bachchan Nanda on sharing another beautiful photo of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan wrote, "Happy Anniversary".

The Piku actor also wrote on his blog, "The wait for the beginning did ever be the ultimate thinking in the beginning .. the wait for the ending now waited upon with even greater anticipation of the wait to be over when...

The unending wheel of life keeps in rotation and in ever-increasing motion...

47 years ago it waited too for the beginning of the life for life .. the presence of the progress report surrounds us all as it strikes midnight .. there are the blessings of many... and our gratitude for all..."