Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai starred Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in the leading roles.

Sooraj Barjatya, who has helmed blockbuster romantic films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, and Hum Saath-Saath Hain, collaborated with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time for the 2022 adventure drama Uunchai. In a recent interview, the filmmaker described Big B as "scary", adding that the biggest challenge he faced while making Uunchai was convincing Amitabh to sign the film.

Taking to Mid-Day, Sooraj said that he had never imagined directing Uunchai himself after locking the subject in 2016 but the Covid-19 pandemic changed his mind. He added, "I was sifting through subjects, and when I came to Uunchai, it just hit me that I should be the one doing this. Nothing else was working, so I thought, why not take on something challenging? I took it up since I had nothing to lose. Upon reading it, I realised it wasn’t my usual style, but I was not willing to let it go. In two to three months, we wrote it. Now my challenge was to get Amitabh Bachchan."

Barjatya shared that he had narrated his 2003 film Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon to Abhishek Bachchan in front of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan and had found Big B intimidating. Recalling that experience with the Sholay star, the director said, "He listens with his (eyes), he doesn’t blink. And he is scary. It’s so scary. I sent him the story, and he responded via a Zoom call. I had to take two anxiety medicines before opening it."

Uunchai was based on the three friends Amit Srivastava (Amitabh Bachchan), Om Sharma (Anupam Kher), and Javed Siddiqui (Boman Irani) who set out on an adventurous journey to Everest Base Camp to honor the final wish of their late friend Bhupen (Danny Denzongpa).

The film completed 50 days of its theatrical run, and went on to collect Rs 50 crore worldwide. Sooraj Barjatya won his first National Award for Best Direction at the 70th National Awards in 2024. Uunchai also starred Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika in pivotal roles.