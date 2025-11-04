FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Amitabh Bachchan is 'proud' nana, heaps praise, pens heartfelt note with aashrivad to Agastya Nanda for Ikkis

Amitabh Bachchan has penned a heartfelt note on Agastya Nanda and heaped praise on his grandson for the intensity in his upcoming movie Ikkis.

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Nov 04, 2025, 01:09 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Amitabh Bachchan is 'proud' nana, heaps praise, pens heartfelt note with aashrivad to Agastya Nanda for Ikkis
Amitabh Bachchan, Agastya Nanda
    Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is beaming with pride as his grandson Agastya Nanda gears up for his upcoming film Ikkis. Taking to Instagram, the megastar, on Tuesday, penned a heartfelt note expressing his love and admiration for Agastya. In his heartfelt post, he wished him immense success and happiness as he embarks on his next cinematic journey. 

    Sharing an action-packed image of Agastya, Big B wrote, “Agastya .. so proud of you .. love and wishes for success ..On 25th December, Bravery marches into cinemas. Witness the untold true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra hero.”

    A few days ago, Amitabh took to his blog to pen an emotional note for his grandson Agastya Nanda, calling him “special” ahead of the release of his much-awaited war drama “Ikkis.” In his post, the ‘Sholay’ actor fondly recalled the time when he had held Agastya in his arms as a little child, expressing deep pride in watching him grow and step into the world of cinema.

    “Agastya! I held you in my hands as soon as you were born .. few months later, I held you again in my hands and your soft fingers reached out to play with my beard ..TODAY you play in Theatres all over the World ..(sic).” The proud grandfather added, “You are SPECIAL .. all my prayers and blessings to you .. may you ever bring glory to your work and the greatest PRIDE for the family (red heart and folded hands emoji) (sic).”

    On a related note, “Ikkis” helmed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, tells the inspiring story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal - India’s youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. Khetarpal took on the enemy head-on during the Battle of Basantar, destroying 10 Pakistani tanks before losing his life. The film will also see Simar Bhatia, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher, and Deepak Dobriyal in significant roles. “Ikkis” is slated to hit theatres in December 2025.

