Amitabh Bachchan feels proud as he, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan receive Filmfare Awards, netizens ask 'what about Aishwarya?'

Abhishek Bachchan was awarded Best Actor in Leading Role for I Want To Talk. Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan were given honorary awards as the Cine Icons of Indian Cinema in the 1970s.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 05:34 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Amitabh Bachchan feels proud as he, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan receive Filmfare Awards, netizens ask 'what about Aishwarya?'
The Bachchan Family
The 70th Filmfare Awards turned out to be extremely special for the Bachchans as Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan, all three, were honoured on the same night during the prestigious awards held in Ahmedabad on October 11. Abhishek was awarded Best Actor in Leading Role for I Want To Talk. He shared the award with Kartik Aaryan, who was honoured for Chandu Champion. Jaya and Amitabh were given honorary awards as the Cine Icons of Indian Cinema in the 1970s.

Dropping a still of the three Black Ladies on his social media accounts, Amitabh wrote, "One family...three members of the same family...all three in the same profession....and three awards on the same day. 70 years of Filmfare honouring Jaya...Best Actor of 2025 for Abhishek...and yours truly for the 70 years celebration. Jaya, Abhishek, and me....our immense privilege and complete gratitude towards the public...many, many thanks."

However, in the comments section, netizens wondered why Amitabh hasn't included Aishwarya in the post. One X user wrote, "What about Aishwarya?", while another added, "Aishwarya didn't win the award but you could have tagged her in the post as well. Big B always ignores his Bahu."

While accepting his award, Abhishek got a little emotional and shared that he had been practising this speech for years now. "This year marks 25 years in the film industry, and I cannot remember how many times I've practised a speech for this award. This has been a dream, and I’m just so touched and humbled. Receiving it in front of my family makes it even more special," he said. 

Dedicating the award to his wife, Aishwarya, and daughter Aaradhya, Abhishek added, "To Aishwarya and Aaradhya, thank you for allowing me to go out and follow my dreams. This film is about a father and a daughter, and I want to dedicate it to my hero, my father, and to my other hero, my daughter."

