BOLLYWOOD

Just like millions of others, even Amitabh Bachchan is a lover of Labubu doll. Check out his latest addition in his car, which is a Labubu doll.

IANS

Updated : Oct 14, 2025, 03:06 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Amitabh Bachchan is also a lover of..., his obsession with... leaves netizens in splits, drops funniest comments
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan is the latest celeb to catch the 'Labubu' fever. Big B shared a video from his car on social media where we can see the Lalubu doll hanging from the front mirror. We could also hear the legendary actor saying in his iconic voice, "Ladies and gentlemen, presenting the Labubu, now in my car".

Posting the clip on his official Insta handle, Amitabh wrote the caption, "Sir, labubu ke saath hanuman chalisa is Zaroori. (sic)" One of the cybercitizens said in the comment section, "Haha...The Original OG !! The Voice - the charizzzzma.. Lucky Labubu.. gets to breathe the same air as THE MAN." Another netizen penned, "The people outside have no idea that Amitabh Bachchan is sitting inside the car next to them." An Insta user wrote, "Sir, r u believe in these things."

On Tuesday, Big B expressed his gratitude after receiving the Filmfare award along with his wife Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan. The 70th Filmfare Awards turned out to be extremely special for the Bachchans as Amitabh, Abhishek, and Jaya, all three, were honoured on the same night during the prestigious awards.

Also read: Meet actor who was banned by media for 15 years, had Rs 90 crore debt, went on to build to Rs 1630 crore empire, can you guess him?

Amitabh took to social media and dropped an image of the three Black Ladies placed together, accompanied by the audio of Big B saying in Hindi, "Jaya Abhishek and Main .. Our great fortune and full gratitude towards the audience.. Many many thanks."

"One family.. Three members of the same family in the same industry And three awards in the same day 70 years of filmfare honouring Jaya .. Best actor of 2025 for Abhishek .. and yours truly for the 70 years celebration ..Jaya Abhishek and Man .. Our great fortune and full gratitude towards the audience.. Many many thanks (Folded hands emoji) (sic)," Amitabh mentioned in the caption.

