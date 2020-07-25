Amitabh Bachchan hospitalized: Video of girl mixing Karnatak, western pop through Ed Sheeran's 'Shape Of You' wins actor

Amitabh Bachchan is spending his time in the hospital watching videos of talented artists. He recently came across the video of a girl who was seen jamming classical Carnatic music with Ed Sheeran's popular song 'Shape of You'.

The actor, who has been tested positive for COVID-19 and is receiving treatment in Nanavati hospital for the same, shared the update with his fans. Appreciating the talent, Big B tweeted, "T 3605 - My music partner and dear friend sent me this .. I do not know who this is but I can just say “You are a very special talent, God bless you .. keep up the good work .. you have brightened my day in the Hospital like never before. Mixing Karnatak & Western pop.. amazing!"

Here's the tweet:

Not only Amitabh Bachchan, a few days back, the Nightangle of India Lata Mangeshkar also praised a talented artist. She shared a viral video of a girl singing Mozart's 40th symphony in Indian classical style.

It has been over a week since Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus. Soon after the actor, his son Abhishek Bachchan also tested positive and was hospitalized the same night. A few days later, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan, who were under home quarantine, also got themselves hospitalized after showing symptoms of fever.