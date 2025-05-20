While shooting an emotional scene in the 1978 blockbuster Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Amitabh Bachchan threw a glass at Vinod Khanna, which mistakenly hit at the latter's chin. Khanna was rushed to the hospital and got 16 stitches. The film also starred Raakhee, Rekha, Ranjeet, and Amjad Khan.

Vinod Khanna’s combination of looks, intelligence, personality, and presence made him a unique figure and earned him the title of one of Bollywood’s most handsome and charismatic stars. He and Amitabh Bachchan gave several hits together including Parvarish, the OG Hera Pheri, Khoon Pasina, and Amar Akbar Anthony. Their biggest blockbuster was also the last film in which the duo worked together - the 1978 crime drama Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.

Produced and directed by Prakash Mehra, the film also starred Raakhee, Rekha, Ranjeet, and Amjad Khan in the leading roles, and Kader Khan and Nirupa Roy gave special appearances. While shooting one of the emotional scenes in Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Amitabh Bachchan had to throw a glass at Vinod Khanna. The scene was even rehearsed, but during its final take, the glass hit at Khanna's chin, and he started bleeding profusely. The late actor was immediately rushed to the hospital and got 16 stitches.

This story was corroborated on Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 in 2022, when a contestant asked Big B, "Sir maine kahi padha tha, Muqaddar Ka Sikander ki shooting ki duran jo Vinod Khanna ji hain, aap unpe glass phekte hai aur woh glass unke chin pe lagta hai, aur fir unhe solah taake lage the, kya ye sahi hai sir? (I have read somewhere, that while shooting for Muqaddar ka sikander with Vinod Khanna, you threw a glass on him, as a result he got hurt around chin area and got sixteen stitches)", to which the host replied, "Sir ye bilkul sahi hai, galati ho gayi humse ( You are right, I committed a mistake)."

Released on October 22, 1978, on the festive occasion of Diwali, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar became the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year and the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of the decade after Sholay and Bobby. As per the industry trade platform Sacnilk, the Prakash Mehra directorial was made in just Rs 1.30 crore, and went on to collect Rs 8.40 crore net in India. It became an even bigger hit in Soviet Union and its total gross worldwide collections were Rs 22 crore, making Muqaddar Ka Sikandar the biggest Diwali blockbuster in the history of the Hindi film industry.

READ | 3 lakh people were used for one scene in this film, Indian Government was also one of the producers, movie made Guinness World Record for...