Amitabh Bachchan health update: Reports of Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya, Aaradhya awaited

Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday and has been admitted to the Nanavati hospital. Along with him, son Abhishek Bachchan has also been found to be COVID-19 infected.

Other family members including Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya, and granddaughter Aaradhya have also undergone COVID-19 tests and their reports are awaited.

The actor took to microblogging website Twitter on Saturday to confirm the news and urged people who have been in close proximity with him to get themselves tested.

"I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !" read his tweet.

Abhishek Bachchan also tweeted that both he and his father have tested positive for the virus.

"Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you." he tweeted.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has told Zee News that the actor is stable and added that other family members have been tested for the virus. Their reports will be out on Sunday, he added.

Netizens have been praying for his speedy recovery and have been sending him 'get well soon' wishes.