Amitabh Bachchan health update LIVE: Big B's social media pages to provide medical bulletin twice a day

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently admitted to Nanavati hospital with son Abhishek Bachchan (both in isolation).

The actor took to microblogging website Twitter on Saturday to confirm the news and urged people who have been in close proximity with him to get themselves tested. "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !" read his tweet.

Follow the latest updates here:

Amitabh Bachchan will post medical bulletins twice in a day on his social media accounts to keep fans and followers updated on his health.

Mumbai police will ensure that no crowd gathers around either Nanavati hospital or Amtiabh's home Jalsa in Juhu. Only media personalities would be allowed.